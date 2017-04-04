11 gardens you can learn something from

It doesn't matter if you have green fingers or not, there is no denying that we all want our gardens to look beautiful. This takes some time! You need to invest in your outdoor area, giving it some tender love and care. Or you need to pay a landscape architect to do it for you.
The beauty of the garden, however, is how many options are available. If your outdoor area is big or small, modern or rustic, there are so many ways that you can create a beautiful and comfortable setting. The bonus: being outside in nature.
This is why today at homify, we have put together 11 gardens that you can learn something from. Each one of these is incredibly appealing and unique with its own distinct feature or design.
We can't wait to see which are your favourite!
These designers have made the absolute most of the small space available to them, installing a swimming pool, leveled deck and fire pit into a very small space.
The result is a multi-functional outdoor area that can be used for swimming, relaxing or getting cosy around the fire.
Add a rustic touch to your garden area by adding a stone wall to the mix. This introduces different textures and tones and complements the greenery of the fauna and flora.
If you're struggling for space, don't skimp on the greenery. It can truly inject your outdoor space with colour and vitality.
In this design by Habitas, we can see how a little corner garden takes up very little space but still looks absolutely beautiful.
If you want to give your garden some edge, install a water fountain or feature. There are so many different types and styles to suit any taste. What's more is that the sound of soft running water will give your garden a delightfully peaceful ambiance.
Need a bit of zen in your life? Add a gorgeous sculpture to your garden for some ambiance. If your outdoor space is small, the sculpture will also become the focal point, distracting from the size.
Outdoor lighting is incredibly important. It not only sets the mood in the evening, but it allows you to actually use the garden or patio when the sun has gone down.
As we can see in this design, there are some gorgeous and unique ways to light up the garden.
The beauty of nature is how you can simply use plants and flowers to create the most gorgeous and colourful outdoor space. If you're lacking in square metres, use shelves to introduce some plant life.
If you're working with a sloped garden, not to worry! Use rocks and stones to create layers throughout, which will introduce a variety of textures to your outdoor area.
Build a little sheltered area in the garden where you can relax in the fresh air and shade. Use this as a spot to read your book or host outdoor lunches or teas.
Building an outdoor structure like this is also very simple and it holds all sorts of benefits.
Have you ever seen something so sweet?
Invest in durable furniture pieces that will allow you to really enjoy your outdoor area.
If you don't have space for a traditional garden, opt for a vertical garden. No one should have to do without fresh plants and flowers!
