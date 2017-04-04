Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 gardens you can learn something from

Leigh Leigh
Vertical Garden, Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Loading admin actions …

It doesn't matter if you have green fingers or not, there is no denying that we all want our gardens to look beautiful. This takes some time! You need to invest in your outdoor area, giving it some tender love and care. Or you need to pay a landscape architect to do it for you.

The beauty of the garden, however, is how many options are available. If your outdoor area is big or small, modern or rustic, there are so many ways that you can create a beautiful and comfortable setting. The bonus: being outside in nature.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 11 gardens that you can learn something from. Each one of these is incredibly appealing and unique with its own distinct feature or design. 

We can't wait to see which are your favourite!

1. The pool, the deck and the firepit

moderner Garten, Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel Modern Garden
Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel

Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel
Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel
Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel

These designers have made the absolute most of the small space available to them, installing a swimming pool, leveled deck and fire pit into a very small space.

The result is a multi-functional outdoor area that can be used for swimming, relaxing or getting cosy around the fire.

2. The stone wall

homify Mediterranean style garden Stone
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add a rustic touch to your garden area by adding a stone wall to the mix. This introduces different textures and tones and complements the greenery of the fauna and flora.

Also have a look at these 15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!)

3. The corner garden

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're struggling for space, don't skimp on the greenery. It can truly inject your outdoor space with colour and vitality.

In this design by Habitas, we can see how a little corner garden takes up very little space but still looks absolutely beautiful.

4. A water fountain

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

If you want to give your garden some edge, install a water fountain or feature. There are so many different types and styles to suit any taste. What's more is that the sound of soft running water will give your garden a delightfully peaceful ambiance.

Have a look at these 13 fountains and water features to make your patio look more modern.

5. Add a sculpture

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden Japanese,courtyard,Buddha,black pebbles,monolith rocks,oriental
Japanese Garden Concepts

WIGGILL

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

Need a bit of zen in your life? Add a gorgeous sculpture to your garden for some ambiance. If your outdoor space is small, the sculpture will also become the focal point, distracting from the size.

6. Illuminate the details

Cracked Log Lamps, Duncan Meerding Duncan Meerding Garden Lighting
Duncan Meerding

Cracked Log Lamps

Duncan Meerding
Duncan Meerding
Duncan Meerding

Outdoor lighting is incredibly important. It not only sets the mood in the evening, but it allows you to actually use the garden or patio when the sun has gone down.

As we can see in this design, there are some gorgeous and unique ways to light up the garden.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add pot plants and flowers

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

The beauty of nature is how you can simply use plants and flowers to create the most gorgeous and colourful outdoor space. If you're lacking in square metres, use shelves to introduce some plant life.

8. The layered approach

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Garden Plants & flowers
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

If you're working with a sloped garden, not to worry! Use rocks and stones to create layers throughout, which will introduce a variety of textures to your outdoor area.

9. The garden hut

gazebo, CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN

CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN
CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN
CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN

Build a little sheltered area in the garden where you can relax in the fresh air and shade. Use this as a spot to read your book or host outdoor lunches or teas. 

Building an outdoor structure like this is also very simple and it holds all sorts of benefits.

Look at these 11 affordable garden houses made from old shipping containers to see how you can used recycled materials to create your own.

10. Invest in garden furniture

French House, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Mediterranean style garden
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

French House

SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

Have you ever seen something so sweet?

Invest in durable furniture pieces that will allow you to really enjoy your outdoor area.

11. A vertical garden

Vertical Garden, Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)

Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)
Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)
Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)

If you don't have space for a traditional garden, opt for a vertical garden. No one should have to do without fresh plants and flowers!

Have a look at this article for tips: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?

How to design the perfect flat (with no design or home improvement skills!)
Which garden would you pick?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks