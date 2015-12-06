The Hottest Home in the 'Hood

This fabulous modern kitchen may be the dream of any gourmet cook, but that doesn't mean this amazing cooking area can only be appreciated by the culinary skilled… this modern kitchen can also be enjoyed by anyone who has only mastered the skill of toasted cheese sandwiches.

The simple and minimalist modern design of the kitchen makes use of neutral tones of white, grey and black to create this perfect masterpiece. And with the inclusion of an eating area within the kitchen too, this space is perfect for family life.

The modern appliance and simple lines as well as cooking island means that this kitchen can be enjoyed by any guest of resident.

For more kitchen inspiration, you might like to check out: What's The Right Kind Of Tile For Your Kitchen?