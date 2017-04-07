9 clever and easy ideas for small bathrooms

Modern homes and apartments are getting smaller in size and more expensive on your pocket, but that doesn't mean you cannot make the most of your petite space. In this homify feature, we look at 9 simple yet smart bathroom upgrading ideas that will instantly enhance your interior with chic style and elegant detail, while ensuring that it remains functional and comfortable too. Let's see how to maximise your area with the help from our team of professionals of course!
A small bathroom is the perfect opportunity for less colour, features and accessories, while still including storage, illumination and a neutral colour scheme that will be trendy and tasteful for years to come.
An accent colour is an awesome way to upgrade your bathroom, modular shelves are practical and modern, creating an uncluttered decor that is quirky and eclectic too.
A modern basin doesn't need to be a colourful choice, opt for white fixtures and fittings that blends perfectly with neutral colours such as grey ceramic tiles and a textured wooden counter and your kitchen will be refreshing and easy to maintain.
It may be difficult to incorporate a bathtub in a small bathroom, but if you enjoy soaking up the suds daily instead of a shower, then this is a great way to decorate your space with a cosy atmosphere in mind.
A wooden countertop is an excellent means of including a textured touch to your bathroom, especially if an industrial design speaks to you. Now, finish the look off with some vibrant accents for that eclectic element.
Your traditional bathroom doesn't mean you need to have closed cabinets, choose a hotel-inspired open plan design for a sleek and stylish design instead. Lighter tones are always an excellent option, especially with an interesting mosaic floor tile.
Keep your bathroom counter clear of clutter with some simple shelves. It's always a great idea to decant your shampoo and handwash in neutral bottles so the colour scheme is not hindered either, while fresh flowers are also a great addition too.
Choose a simple sink that is easy to clean without taking up too much space in your kitchen.
High ceilings in a compact bathroom are a excellent way to increase storage. Modular shelving can be practical and perfect to store extra towels, toiletries and sweet smelling scents. Have a look at these 13 stunning bathroom designs for all tastes