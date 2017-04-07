Your browser is out-of-date.

9 clever and easy ideas for small bathrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Jardim Sul, 171, Atelier Par Deux Atelier Par Deux Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
Modern homes and apartments are getting smaller in size and more expensive on your pocket, but that doesn't mean you cannot make the most of your petite space. In this homify feature, we look at 9 simple yet smart bathroom upgrading ideas that will instantly enhance your interior with chic style and elegant detail, while ensuring that it remains functional and comfortable too. Let's see how to maximise your area with the help from our team of professionals of course!

1. Sleek and elegant

Proyecto CG, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern bathroom
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

A small bathroom is the perfect opportunity for less colour, features and accessories, while still including storage, illumination and a neutral colour scheme that will be trendy and tasteful for years to come.

2. Modular shelving

Apartamento Menino Deus, INOVA Arquitetura INOVA Arquitetura Modern bathroom
INOVA Arquitetura

An accent colour is an awesome way to upgrade your bathroom, modular shelves are practical and modern, creating an uncluttered decor that is quirky and eclectic too.

3. Basin basics

homify Colonial style bathroom White
homify

A modern basin doesn't need to be a colourful choice, opt for white fixtures and fittings that blends perfectly with neutral colours such as grey ceramic tiles and a textured wooden counter and your kitchen will be refreshing and easy to maintain.

4. The bathtub

Banheiro , Guina Arquitetura Guina Arquitetura Modern bathroom Tiles
Guina Arquitetura

It may be difficult to incorporate a bathtub in a small bathroom, but if you enjoy soaking up the suds daily instead of a shower, then this is a great way to decorate your space with a cosy atmosphere in mind.

5. Wooden top

Jardim Sul, 171, Atelier Par Deux Atelier Par Deux Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
Atelier Par Deux

A wooden countertop is an excellent means of including a textured touch to your bathroom, especially if an industrial design speaks to you. Now, finish the look off with some vibrant accents for that eclectic element.

6. Open and honest

homify Modern bathroom
homify

Your traditional bathroom doesn't mean you need to have closed cabinets, choose a hotel-inspired open plan design for a sleek and stylish design instead. Lighter tones are always an excellent option, especially with an interesting mosaic floor tile.

7. Level up

homify Rustic style bathroom
homify

Keep your bathroom counter clear of clutter with some simple shelves. It's always a great idea to decant your shampoo and handwash in neutral bottles so the colour scheme is not hindered either, while fresh flowers are also a great addition too.

8. Simple sink

Apartamento VL, KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design Classic style bathroom
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

Choose a simple sink that is easy to clean without taking up too much space in your kitchen.

9. High ceilings

Apartamento Vila Madalena , Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern bathroom MDF White
Concept Engenharia + Design

High ceilings in a compact bathroom are a excellent way to increase storage. Modular shelving can be practical and perfect to store extra towels, toiletries and sweet smelling scents. Have a look at these 13 stunning bathroom designs for all tastes

The most beautiful house in Cape Town
How have you decorated your small bathroom?

