Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ways to renovate your patio for less than 1000 Rand

Betti Hunter—homify Betti Hunter—homify
DISEÑO Y RECUPERACIÓN DE UN JARDÍN EN MÉXICO, Arquitectos M253 Arquitectos M253 Patios
Loading admin actions …

The summer might slowly be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you should be neglecting your garden!

In fact, now that the temperature is dropping a little, you might want to consider doing some of that heavy-duty work you've been thinking about. But doing up your terrace can end up being pretty expensive if you don't plan it properly. 

That's why we're bringing you this genius list of ten patio ideas from our brilliant professionals, all of which can be done with well under 1000 rand. These simple solutions may look minimal, but the results are stunning. Come and find out what can be done…

1. Lighting

DISEÑO Y RECUPERACIÓN DE UN JARDÍN EN MÉXICO, Arquitectos M253 Arquitectos M253 Patios
Arquitectos M253

Arquitectos M253
Arquitectos M253
Arquitectos M253

Cover your patio and invest in chic hanging lanterns so that you can enjoy your patio at any time of the day or night. This cheap but smart solution makes your terrace look both stylish and inviting.

Patio Mexicano., arQing arQing Rustic style garden
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

2. Hire a gardener

La Casa de Titi - Caballito, APPaisajismo APPaisajismo Modern Garden
APPaisajismo

APPaisajismo
APPaisajismo
APPaisajismo

Don't neglect your vegetation—even if you don't have time to tend to it. Hire a gardener if you can… even once or twice a month will make a huge difference.

3. Fairytale lights

Segunda parte proyecto " La Ramona". , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style garden
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Turn your patio into a dream land with bright, colourful LED lights. Twirl them around a tree or hang them from a pergola for the full fairytale effect.

4. Small flower pots

Jardinera en escuadra, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Minimalist style garden
Vivero Sofia

Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia

Creating a miniature garden is one of the cheapest ways to jazz up your patio. Break the rules a little and mix shrubs, flowers, pots and tiny flower beds to create a tiny patch of colour that is truly unique.

5. Hanging ornaments

Cienega de Flores 1, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Country style garden
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Make the most of the trees in your garden by building a patio among them. Then, hang metallic figures, lanterns, recycled bottles and other ornaments from the branches to create a magical atmosphere.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Planting and patience

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Be patient—a verdant patio takes time and planning. Plan and plant the surrounding flowerbeds with perennials that will row and develop throughout the year—they'll change and mature as your garden does!

(Another option of economic garden)

Cataluña, Barcelona, Sant Quirze del Valles, abpaisajismo abpaisajismo Patios
abpaisajismo

abpaisajismo
abpaisajismo
abpaisajismo

7. Add a hammock

NAGASAKI - MEXICAN PATIO, Paisaje Radical Paisaje Radical Modern Garden
Paisaje Radical

Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

Nothing says relaxation like a hammock! It's not just comfortable—it's a functional piece of furniture and also a design piece. Just remember to secure it tight…

8. Garden furniture

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern Garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Garden furniture can be expensive, so try to seek out stylish second hand pieces that will make your patio look chic and unique on a budget.

9. Miniature flowerpots

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

Purchase some cute little pots and plant a selection of hardy flowers for year-round patio glamour.

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

10. An economic garden

homify Rustic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you don't have space in your garden, never fear—create a patio space on your balcony or in your home by filling terracotta plant pots with flowers and life. This simple idea is so easy to do and will completely rejuvenate your home.

If you liked this article, check out: 8 chic wooden houses you'll love.

The Johannesburg home you'll wish was yours
Which of these ideas did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks