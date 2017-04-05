10 ways to renovate your patio for less than 1000 Rand

The summer might slowly be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you should be neglecting your garden!

In fact, now that the temperature is dropping a little, you might want to consider doing some of that heavy-duty work you've been thinking about. But doing up your terrace can end up being pretty expensive if you don't plan it properly.

That's why we're bringing you this genius list of ten patio ideas from our brilliant professionals, all of which can be done with well under 1000 rand. These simple solutions may look minimal, but the results are stunning. Come and find out what can be done…