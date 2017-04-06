29 kitchens perfect for your small home

The kitchen is a space to cook up a storm for loved ones, discuss dinner plans over a quick meal, entertain family and friends with your hosting skills or even just work from home as a secondary office. Therefore, the kitchen needs to not only store your essentials from crockery and cutlery to pots and pans, but also house your appliances and groceries.

A kitchen is an integral part of the home and should include a striking colour scheme or perhaps something understated and neutral if that's your preference. Remember that your kitchen makeover doesn't have to be a nightmare and with help from homify, our professionals will make the task an easy, efficient, dream come true.

So, whether you don't have a budget or you would like to plan a renovation within your financial parameters, our team will aid you to create the best kitchen to suit your home, family or living situation. Although, this article concentrates on the more compact kitchen design, there's no reason why your home needs to be an untidy, cluttered mess. Let's be inspired by these 28 amazing tips and tricks to makeover that petite cooking zone.