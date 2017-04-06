Your browser is out-of-date.

29 kitchens perfect for your small home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Kitchen
The kitchen is a space to cook up a storm for loved ones, discuss dinner plans over a quick meal, entertain family and friends with your hosting skills or even just work from home as a secondary office. Therefore, the kitchen needs to not only store your essentials from crockery and cutlery to pots and pans, but also house your appliances and groceries. 

A kitchen is an integral part of the home and should include a striking colour scheme or perhaps something understated and neutral if that's your preference. Remember that your kitchen makeover doesn't have to be a nightmare and with help from homify, our professionals will make the task an easy, efficient, dream come true. 

So, whether you don't have a budget or you would like to plan a renovation within your financial parameters, our team will aid you to create the best kitchen to suit your home, family or living situation. Although, this article concentrates on the more compact kitchen design, there's no reason why your home needs to be an untidy, cluttered mess. Let's be inspired by these 28 amazing tips and tricks to makeover that petite cooking zone.

1. Everything fits perfectly!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just because your kitchen is a metre and a half in length, doesn’t mean your décor should be limited to look dull and dreary.

2. Linear design with mosaic tiles

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

3. Compact yet colourful

Apartamento compacto , Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Glass Blue
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

The blue hue of this cupboard is the perfect way to decorate a small kitchen without impacting on the space.

4. Something yellow to break the boring

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern kitchen
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

5. Minimalist

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Quartz Beige
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

A minimalist kitchen is probably the best choice for a simple yet trendy design.

6. Make the most of the storage

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Patios MDF Black
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

7. Something citrusy

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

An orange splashback with neutral cabinets is eye-catching and effective.

8. Mix up materials

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Opt for stainless steel appliances, colourful mosaics and perfect chairs in your eclectic space.

9. Breakfast bar

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

10. Modern and traditional combination

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Wooden elegance

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. More than enough storage

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

13. For the open plan

Home Staging vivienda Pirineo, Noelia Villalba Interiorista Noelia Villalba Interiorista Kitchen
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

14. Sleek and sophisticated Scandinavia

Piso en Sarrià, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura Kitchen
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

15. There's something about monochrome

Reforma integral en calle Rosselló de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

That never goes out of style.

16. Maximise space with U-shape

Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern kitchen
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores

Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores

17. Separate space with a bar

VÃO DESIGN, MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores Modern kitchen
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

18. Welcoming yet chic centre island

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Kitchen
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

This serves as extra storage in a compact kitchen.

19. Grey, green, gorgeous

Equilibrio de cores , Bethina Wulff Bethina Wulff Modern kitchen
Bethina Wulff

Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff

21. Perfect lighting

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

22. Practicality

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. Red and white

Dentro e Fora, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

24. Top storage space

Depa // Studio , DOSA STUDIO DOSA STUDIO Modern kitchen Wood White
DOSA STUDIO

DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO

25. A bar covered in stone

Reforma de apartamento en el Barrio Estadio, ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño Modern kitchen
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

26. Exposed concrete

Increíbles Propuestas de Cocinas, Nomada Design Studio Nomada Design Studio Kitchen
Nomada Design Studio

Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio

27. Bespoke choice

Casa Pedrregal , Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Modern kitchen
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño

Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño

28. Bring on the colour

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

29. Modern elegance

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Kitchen
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

If you liked these pretty petite kitchens, then have a look at these Simple DIY kitchen ideas and see how to upgrade your space affordably!

12 DIY tricks to make your home look professionally decorated
How have you upgraded your old kitchen?

