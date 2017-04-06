7 steps to a perfect backyard braai and bar

Today on homify, we take a look at a breathtaking backyard creation that consists of a variety of elements to ensure a memorable socialising hot spot – and it’s all decked out in the rustic style, so be sure to expect lots of raw touches and materials.
But this is not simply to look at a pretty design – it’s also to give us a few pointers on what to include in our own back yards (or wherever space allows) for those times when the friends get together. Yes, think of this as your what-to-include guide for your backyard braai/bar/socialising spot.
So, let’s see some inspiring tips that are so easy to copy!
Before we focus on the various little details and elements that make up this backyard braai/bar spot, we need to take in the full view of the entire structure.
Thus, here we see a range of materials (wicker, stone, wood, etc.) and textures come together to form the socialising hot spot – notice the stone pizza oven on the far left, which goes a long way in conjuring up tasty meals and snacks.
What else is included?
A very important element, especially with South Africa’s hot weather. And seeing as this structure is decked out in the rustic style, it was decided to use reeds to build the overhangs/shaded areas for the back yard.
Of course those shade structures are not just for when the sun gets nasty – the occasional rainfall won’t deter the socialising going on in this back yard either!
Regardless of whether your back yard (and socialising/entertaining spot) is located on grass, ground, timber decking or something else completely, you need to ensure that the ground surface is as clean and neat as possible.
Even though this entire back yard flaunts a rustic and raw look, an overgrown lawn would have just made the entire space feel neglected – not the look you want to go for, right?
A hop and a skip away from the bar we locate another shaded structure, only this one keeps watch over the external living/dining area, complete with outdoor sofas, tables and chairs.
You don’t really expect your guests to keep standing the entire time, do you?
Once the pizzas (or meat, or veggies, depending on whether you opted for a braai instead) are ready, it’s on to the timber-clad dining table and chairs under the roof overhang.
And just have a look at that fresh landscape view in the background, complete with a swimming pool!
Call it a bar, a breakfast counter or a worktop, fact remains that your outdoor cooking/socialising area is going to need a heighted surface (flat, of course) on which you can cut, cook, slice, serve, and do whatever else is necessary to provide your guests with the necessary nourishments.
And seeing as the theme here is ‘rustic’, the designers couldn’t have done better than this wooden countertop and the raw, brick-clad leggings.
Even though we are outside, that does not mean we can’t add some more freshness to the space. These potted pretties add so much beauty and colour to the socialising areas, which is also what you should be doing to your outdoor braai/socialising/entertaining areas: add some potted plants and flowers, and mix them up via styles and colours to ensure a visually pleasing effect.
