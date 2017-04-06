7 steps to a perfect backyard braai and bar

Today on homify, we take a look at a breathtaking backyard creation that consists of a variety of elements to ensure a memorable socialising hot spot – and it’s all decked out in the rustic style, so be sure to expect lots of raw touches and materials.

But this is not simply to look at a pretty design – it’s also to give us a few pointers on what to include in our own back yards (or wherever space allows) for those times when the friends get together. Yes, think of this as your what-to-include guide for your backyard braai/bar/socialising spot.

So, let’s see some inspiring tips that are so easy to copy!