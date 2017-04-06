The Johannesburg masterpiece home

A house with a price tag that reads R8 million must surely promise tonnes of potential, right? Well, seeing as that is one asking price that a lot of us won’t ever come into contact with, we thought we’d delve into our rich archive of architectural gems to see just what, exactly, an R8 million house would look like.

Courtesy of Francois Marais Architects, this modern masterpiece, situated in Johannesburg, is ideally suited to the vibrant (and style-loving) family that resides there.

Let’s take a look…