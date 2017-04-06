The Johannesburg masterpiece home

A house with a price tag that reads R8 million must surely promise tonnes of potential, right? Well, seeing as that is one asking price that a lot of us won’t ever come into contact with, we thought we’d delve into our rich archive of architectural gems to see just what, exactly, an R8 million house would look like.
Courtesy of Francois Marais Architects, this modern masterpiece, situated in Johannesburg, is ideally suited to the vibrant (and style-loving) family that resides there.
Let’s take a look…
Even from outside, the house delivers a striking look, with box-like elements that jut out in all directions. As if that wasn’t enough to catch our attention, it also delivers a huge amount of glass, causing the interior lighting to flood outdoors as soon as night-time arrives.
Add to that a dash of hot-red on select surfaces, as well as a neat-as-a-pin garden out front, and we can definitely start to see where that incredible price tag comes from!
A home like this must surely deliver the goods for its heart – and we are not one bit disappointed in how this house’s kitchen turned out.
Flaunting a most spacious look (it shares an open-plan layout with a living room and dining area), the kitchen enjoys a pristine modern style with all the required materials such as steel, concrete, glass, dark wood, etc.
There is just something regal about a dining chair with an elongated back – and this dining room works the royal look quite stunningly thanks to… well, just about everything in here: the high-style chairs, the polished flooring, the eye-catching ceiling design, the layered lighting, the sleek touches of the chairs and table, you name it…
The architects clearly know the importance of a staircase and how it can double up as both a functional- and décor piece. The multiple staircases in the house, which lead us from the basement car garage right to the rooftop balcony, all become main design features that perfectly tie together all the lavish-looking elements of the residence.
Last but certainly not least, we scope out the house from the rear side – and yes, it is just as breathtaking as the front.
All the winning elements from the front façade return here (even that hot-red tone), only this time they’re joined up by a fabulous pool and exterior terrace, complete with outside loungers and seating arrangements.
Most definitely an example where one gets what one pays for!
