The Johannesburg home you'll wish was yours

Today’s homify 360° piece comes to us from Johannesburg-based design firm Tru Interiors, who was tasked with the challenge of providing all the warmth and charm of a French Provencal home to a stylish abode inhabited by a young family of three.

This challenge involved the careful selection of furniture pieces with a rustic look and feel, which would also allow a seamless connection between the various rooms. To further meet the client’s brief, the professionals had to strike the right balance between luxury and simplicity to offer guests the same level of comfort and lavishness that the homeowners would get to enjoy on a daily basis.

Sounds like quite the challenge! Let’s see how they fared…