The Johannesburg home you'll wish was yours

Today’s homify 360° piece comes to us from Johannesburg-based design firm Tru Interiors, who was tasked with the challenge of providing all the warmth and charm of a French Provencal home to a stylish abode inhabited by a young family of three.
This challenge involved the careful selection of furniture pieces with a rustic look and feel, which would also allow a seamless connection between the various rooms. To further meet the client’s brief, the professionals had to strike the right balance between luxury and simplicity to offer guests the same level of comfort and lavishness that the homeowners would get to enjoy on a daily basis.
Sounds like quite the challenge! Let’s see how they fared…
Quite the look, don’t you agree? Flaunting a style combined of country- and classic designs, the exterior touches of the house go out of their way to make anybody feel welcome (if not a bit awestruck).
Where possible, glass panes were included to lure in natural daylight, including the space above the wooden front door which expands into an elongated window.
Don’t think that the ‘wow’ factor starts and stops at the exterior façade, as there is plenty to go around here!
And clearly the designers know the visual appeal of wood, for (almost) the entire kitchen is decked out in that stunning material. Flaunting a rich brown look, the glossy wood adorns the detailed island, kitchen cabinetry and the informal little dining corner in the background.
For relaxation, we turn towards the living room, the space which offers up an abundance of lush fabrics in the form of sofas, throws, cushions and a slightly patterned rug.
Notice how the gently influx of blues and hot pinks stand out amongst the predominantly neutral colour palette. And seeing as a touch of contrast is always welcome, the designers opted to include some shiny décor pieces to offset quite nicely with the wooden furniture.
Whether young or old, the playroom is sure to provide a most relaxing (and comfortable) spot. Sporting a flat-screen TV, as well as a decadent selection of books and children’s toys, the playroom also shows off its brave side by opting for more vivid colours and eye-catching patterns than any of the other rooms.
For the guest bedroom, we return to a soft, French country-style look, complete with subtle earthy hues. Glass doors lead out onto a private balcony, and also ensure that a rich amount of fresh sunshine streams indoors.
We close off our tour with a look at the back yard, and how the house’s U-shaped layout neatly wraps around the elongated swimming pool. Framed by a wooden deck, the pool offers up a touch of striking cool blue to contrast with the surrounding neutral hues, causing it to become even more prominent.
Notice the shaded lounging/socialising spot on the left, which is sure to see its fair share of friends and family for the occasional get-together.
From big city to picturesque town, let’s check out: The perfect Stellenbosch home.