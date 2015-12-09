A Magnificently Modern Home

Today on homify 360°, we travel to the city of Hamburg, Germany, to visit a unique and stunning residence that is delightfully coated in a mixture of the modern and minimalist styles.
This remarkable creation by German professionals HGK exudes a delicious ambience of serenity, clearness, and an organised interior layout. Simple and straightforward (but by no means ordinary), this structure exudes a contemporary lifestyle. Its beautiful and linear design encompasses two volumes, excellently brought to life to serve as a prime dwelling for those who like their spaces modern and interesting.
Join us now as we prepare to go magnificently modern (with a hint of minimalism).
Upon seeing the front facade, we are immediately reminded of the Bauhaus style – a simple design specialising in geometric shapes and unusual angles that results in straightforward elegance and clear aesthetics. With its carefully selected materials, the house presents the epitome of modern comforts. And that is just the front side!
The cubic volumes give us a hint as to what can be expected on the inside of this modern creation. Structured concrete slabs invitingly lead us to the small parking space, which boasts a striking coating of wood panels.
This niche-like hollow space expertly protrudes in full volume on the right-side of the main cube, creating a neat visual balance.
The back side of the house presents a more open and inviting façade. Here we have more transparency provided by large open windows and stunning aluminium sliding doors.
A wooden deck connected to the sliding doors leads to a green oasis made up of a spacious lawn and lush garden. The windows and doors provide a visual link between the interior spaces and surrounding nature. Large trees not only provide an aesthetically pleasing element, but also serve as privacy barriers from the neighbours.
The neutral colours of the facade transform into a cool greyness once we enter the house. The living room is decked out in a silver lining tone. Together with the minimalist decor scheme (and high ceilings), it adds to the spaciousness and visual openness of the room.
Why exposed concrete? Because it gives a modern twist as well as a dash of the urban lifestyle, contrasting superbly with the tranquillity that is to be found in the suburbs of Hamburg.
Thanks to those generous windows and sliding doors, natural light finds its way into the house quickly and easily.
We are introduced to a gracious coating of oak as we discover the hallway. Still working the minimalist style (both in decor and design) superbly, the house kicks it up a notch by bringing in some more material to play with.
Wood, concrete, glass and metal perfectly combine to give the interior a character of style and austerity, without feeling too restricted. Drywall divisions have been added – a request from the owners, as they wanted flexibility to increase their space once their family expanded.
The kitchen, also sporting the minimalist approach, is located in the northern part of the house. Sharing its open-plan space with a dining area (and the living room), the kitchen also brings in a generous portion of oak to coat its cabinets. These cabinets, extending from floor to ceiling, present modern and prime spaces for storage.
It’s easy to imagine how quickly this quiet and serene space can change into a rowdy and entertaining area in an instant once those cabinets open, dishes start being prepared, and the family and friends all gallivant around the kitchen with their laughter and stories.
A modern white island marks off where the cooking space ends and the dining room starts – ideally located near the sliding doors to keep an eye on busy children while finishing off the evening meal.
Take a few steps back from the kitchen and dining area and we locate a stunning fireplace with a glass cover – breaking the monotony of the large white wall and adding the promise of a hot glow onto the blank canvas. The ideal companion for those chilly evenings.
Behold the brilliancy of the open-plan room: it creates clear communication between the different spaces, allowing for uninterrupted views from room to room, and also goes a long way to strengthen the bond between family members.
Up the staircase to the second floor, where we locate the bedrooms and bathrooms – the private areas of the house, which we won’t interfere with.
In keeping with the strict modernity of the house, we have glass balustrades for safety (and also for an attractive effect). While downlighters gleam from the stark white ceiling, a large upper-storey window allows some daylight into the house.
And don’t miss that series of large closets adorning the wall on the right!
All in all, a stunning creation that allows for a modern, yet comfortable way of living. The ideal space for the family who loves to entertain, but also seeks some solitude and private time with each other to quietly enjoy their chic surroundings.