Inject some cool into your room with a rug

Whether you would call yourself a devoted follower of wooden flooring or a loyal lover of tiles, chances are, at some point, you’ll need to insert at least one rug somewhere in your house.

A room that lacks that certain excitement factor can greatly benefit from the right rug, as it can visually tie all the different pieces together. The right rug can anchor a room, define it, and add character to any space.

But how do you know which rug to choose? Is it as easy as choosing a plant for the coffee table, or more complex? Taking into account material and finishing such as French needlepoint and Moroccan cotton, it’s safe to say that choosing a rug can’t be done with your eyes shut.

So, let’s narrow down the hints and tips to help you select that perfect touch to your room – a comfortable yet stylish rug.