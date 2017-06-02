Exploring inside the stunning Kloof Road home

Modern, edgy and contemporary home design have never looked so good in South Africa as they do in in the form of Meulen Architects' magnificent 1,100sqm masterpiece, which has been built at the bottom of a nature reserve in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

The Kloof Road House, illuminated by the northern Johannesburg skyline, was designed as a family home that utilises the views and can be appreciated and enjoyed both inside and outside. Entertainment areas in both the interior and the exterior of the home are comfortable, vast and slick. Upgraded significantly from a single-storey house, the house is seemingly sculpted to pure design perfection.

Grand, chic and ecletic, this home makes the most of both horizontal and vertical space. Every detail has been planned meticulously, delivering a sleek design that seems to almost precede its time.

Follow us on a tour that could change how you see architecture.