The contemporary Johannesburg home

Today we are going to visit a Johannesburg home that is based on the lake of the Ebotse Golf & Country Estate and witness first hand what modern, flawless architecture looks like!

The original construction of the house was built in 2012, while an entertainment area was added in 2014. Designed by architect professionals Gottsmann Architects, the home incorporates beautifully into the stunning surrounds. The architects utilised the steepness of the site to design a contemporary home that has primary views towards the lake the golf course below.

The impressive, panoramic views have earned this home the nickname House Vista.

As we explore it, you'll see how the main building materials are glass and concrete, creating a very modern and edgy design. Then we come across timber features, which introduce texture and warmth to the exterior design.

Let's look at this stunning home and get inspired for our own homes!