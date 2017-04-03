The contemporary Johannesburg home

Today we are going to visit a Johannesburg home that is based on the lake of the Ebotse Golf & Country Estate and witness first hand what modern, flawless architecture looks like!
The original construction of the house was built in 2012, while an entertainment area was added in 2014. Designed by architect professionals Gottsmann Architects, the home incorporates beautifully into the stunning surrounds. The architects utilised the steepness of the site to design a contemporary home that has primary views towards the lake the golf course below.
The impressive, panoramic views have earned this home the nickname House Vista.
As we explore it, you'll see how the main building materials are glass and concrete, creating a very modern and edgy design. Then we come across timber features, which introduce texture and warmth to the exterior design.
Let's look at this stunning home and get inspired for our own homes!
In the evening, this home looks like a beacon of contemporary design on a little incline. The lighting throughout the exterior illuminates every detail and every design.
The concrete and the wood contrast and complement each other perfectly, creating a very warm, welcoming and modern initial look and feel. The wooden slats allow for a little glimpse into the glass that dominates the facade. This glass allows natural light to flow into the interior design. These glass windows and doors also open up onto exterior spaces, creating a wonderful connection between interior and exterior spaces.
As the designers have explained,
The house ultimately transforms between the extroverted and introverted, adapting to the mood of the inhabitant.
The home is just as impressive in the daylight. The large glass windows and doors are striking and contemporary, while the large balcony and terrace spaces are simple beautiful, allowing for panoramic views of the surrounds.
The bottom level of the home features two double-garages, where cars can be stored neatly out of sight. This creates a very neat and tidy facade.
The second and third floors are simply stunning, with that beautiful transition between interior and exterior spaces.
Do you see how the front garden complements the modern facade, bringing some natural beauty to the design?
The upstairs of the home shows us how the wooden shutters allow for privacy if need be, but can also be opened up to allow for a seamless connection between the bedrooms and the balcony.
The balcony is simple and sleek with a wooden deck and silver metal railings. A space like this could be kept simple and minimalist or it could be furnished with some comfortable chairs or a dining area for enjoying breakfast or a cup of coffee in the fresh air and sunshine.
Now this little outdoor area is a treat!
It features a swimming pool, outdoor braai and kitchen and a wooden terrace for relaxing outdoors.
Do you see how the swimming pool has been designed according to the space available while the lighting throughout enhances and illuminates this fabulous entertainment area?
Remember that when it comes to an entertainment area, you want to have a covered space that will be sheltered from rain or adverse weather conditions. Wood is also a great material for the floor as it is durable and looks fabulous.
The open plan living space reveals those panoramic views that we discussed earlier.
The designers have gone for a neutral look and feel in the home with white floors and walls and an abundance of glass, which allows sunlight to flow into the home.
The furniture is of high quality and has been very carefully chosen, bringing luxury and elegance to the home. Don't you love the black and white combinations as well as the touch of wood for warmth?
Tip: Add some cosy rugs to the home for a touch of comfort and cosiness.
Here we can see how large glass windows and doors open up to make the home feel that much bigger and more spacious.
Extending the home to the outdoors can really make a home more interactive and engaging, allowing family members and friends to make the most of interior and exterior spaces.
In this image, we can see how the layers all work together in perfect harmony, creating different volumes and shapes throughout the facade.
The designers have really played with the space available to them, creating a distinct and original design.
