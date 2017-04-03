24 easy and practical DIY ideas for your patio or garden (part 2)

We've already had a look at 24 easy and practical DIY ideas for your patio or garden (part 1), so now it's time to unpack this a little bit further and explore some more creative and innovative ideas.

These are designed to help you to decorate your garden and patio areas as well as create functional spaces that can be used for you and your whole family, with very little money spent or effort applied.

Every single one of these ideas is simple and could be a fun DIY project, but will make your exterior space look like it has been designed by a landscape professional.

Let's explore these magnificent ideas and get inspired to create our own modern, refreshing and stylish outdoor areas!