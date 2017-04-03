Your browser is out-of-date.

24 easy and practical DIY ideas for your patio or garden (part 2)

Leigh Leigh
homify Patios
We've already had a look at 24 easy and practical DIY ideas for your patio or garden (part 1), so now it's time to unpack this a little bit further and explore some more creative and innovative ideas.

These are designed to help you to decorate your garden and patio areas as well as create functional spaces that can be used for you and your whole family, with very little money spent or effort applied.

Every single one of these ideas is simple and could be a fun DIY project, but will make your exterior space look like it has been designed by a landscape professional.

Let's explore these magnificent ideas and get inspired to create our own modern, refreshing and stylish outdoor areas!

1. A simple concrete pond with black stones for elegance

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

2. Build a firepit for winter for a romantic touch

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

3. Add a fresh vase of flowers for a beautiful yet subtle touch

Outdoor covered patio Tru Interiors Patios
Tru Interiors

Outdoor covered patio

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

4. Simply add a chair and enjoy the fresh air and warm rays

Pop Up retreat - Shipping Container living, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Industrial style garden
Edge Design Studio Architects

Pop Up retreat—Shipping Container living

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

5. Decorate the walls just as you would indoors

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Patios
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

6. Add a stylish and portable egg chair to the patio for a comfortable spot to rest

Family garden , Magical Garden Magical Garden Country style garden
Magical Garden

Family garden

Magical Garden
Magical Garden
Magical Garden

7. Recover your patio furniture with some funky and bright material

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Patios
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

8. Build a pond and add some bright and colourful fish

HOUSE 2, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE 2

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

9. Add a sun lounger or two for a space to soak up the sun

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Patios
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

RESIDENCE 1111

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

10. Browse antique stores for some gorgeous cages that can be turned into lanterns

Outdoor covered Patio Tru Interiors Patios
Tru Interiors

Outdoor covered Patio

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

11. Shape your trees into a funky shape for an original garden

French House, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Mediterranean style garden
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

French House

SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

12. Use sand to create a simple yet effective zen garden

Japanese, Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
Japanese Garden Concepts

Japanese,

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

13. Put colourful blankets on your outdoor chairs for functionality and comfort

African dream, House of Decor House of Decor Patios
House of Decor

African dream

House of Decor
House of Decor
House of Decor

14. Build your own thatch hut for a separate outdoor living space

Thatch Lapa with built in Braai & Tiling Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Rustic style garden thatch lapa
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes

Thatch Lapa with built in Braai & Tiling

Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes

15. Put trellises on the wall for a classic form of decor

STEEL TRELLIS Oxford Trellis Classic style garden Iron/Steel Black
Oxford Trellis

STEEL TRELLIS

Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis

16. Build a bench into the patio for a comfortable yet simple seating spot

homify Flat roof
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Wine crates can be recycled for a table or chairs

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Put some funky stools on your terrace to create a casual bar area

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Add a stone wall for rustic texture and tone

Gorgeous Gardens Modern Garden
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

Have a look at these 15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!)

20. Install planters on your wall for a refreshing vertical garden

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern Garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

21. Install a glass roof so that your outdoor area can be used in all weather conditions

C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Patios
EXiT architetti associati

EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati

22. Use lighting to illuminate the details of your garden

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.

23. Install a fan in the ceiling to create a cool environment in the warm summer months

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Patios
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

24. Use bamboo sticks to create a unique, earthy and stylish fence

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

Taffin
Taffin
Taffin

Also have a look at these 10 pictures of beautiful and secure garden fences.

​A perfect family home
Are you inspired to renovate your outdoor area?

