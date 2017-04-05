Your browser is out-of-date.

12 fabulous and affordable ideas for your exterior

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
The front passage outside your home doesn't need to be mundane or ordinary. It may be a fantastic decor element that can instantly upgrade your exterior in chic style or a pretty garden may incorporate a simple modern feature to enhance that hint of charm already present in your design. Our team of professionals at homify have included only the most attractive and elegant ideas in this article and we cannot wait to inspire your imagination with creativity! Let's take a look!

1. Magnificent marble

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

A simple entrance can instantly be sophisticated with some marble, but it's important to consider your budget before beginning with any major upgrade or renovation. If marble is out of your price range, then ceramics can be a similar touch of decor.

2. Catch a tan

Ampliación de casa en Ciudad de Mexico - Casa BG, All Arquitectura All Arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Glass White
All Arquitectura

All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

A spacious balcony will be stunning when decorated with comfort and cosiness in mind. So how about a sunbed to make the most of that glorious afternoon relaxation.

3. Pretty plants

Opus 17, Estudio Volante Estudio Volante Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Marble White
Estudio Volante

Estudio Volante
Estudio Volante
Estudio Volante

Greenery and plant life will instantly upgrade your front passage. Wouldn't you want your loved ones to be astounded by the sweet smelling scent of blooms as they enter your home?

4. Line your corridor

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

If the pathway to your home is quite extensive, then let some stunning ornamental plants lead the way to the modern main door, while lovely illumination lines the space too.

5. Exposed to the sun

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

Your entrance may be completely uncovered, so how about taking advantage of that with fresh flowers in a striking colour scheme.

6. Warmth

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patios
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Exude warmth with a simple Al fresco dining area in a small space.

7. Partial roof

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

A partial roof will ensure that your guests are never out in the rain as they wait for you to open the front door. Decorate your doorway with pretty planters acting as a garden to revitalise the decor.

8. White and wonderful

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

A clean and all-white entrance is a fascinating and striking idea to decorate your home. The pergola is an essential feature, while the greenery and lighting surely makes this home even more eye-catching.

9. Covered

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

In this image, we see just how amazing a pergola would be to protect you and your guests from the harsh midday sun and sudden downpour during the odd thunderstorm. It is definitely versatile and dynamic.

10. Ideal for a minimalist

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

Natural light, a neutral, sober colour palette and striking flooring decorates this hallway in sleek and sophisticated minimalism.

11. Tropics

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style conservatory
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Just enjoy the island vibes with this terrific tropical inspiration.

12. Ceiling angle

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

The ceiling and corridor lead the way to entrance, attractive plants line each side of the pathway for a natural element that is just stunning. Have a look at these 12 creative and affordable ideas for your patio or garden.

10 ways to renovate your patio for less than 1000 Rand
Do you have a favourite feature for your home?

