The brilliant Ballito house

Have you considered living in a security estate, where privacy, simplicity and of course safety is valued above all else? Well, in this edition of homify 360, we visit a breathtaking eco estate in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Ballito lies just 50km away from the bustling city of Durban and its gold, sandy beaches, year round summer and tropical jungle will make you think you're in another country.
The rolling hills of King Shaka's stronghold are just a few kilometres away from the seaside escape, while the town is visited by locals and foreigners alike. The house is simple enough for a modern family and lies within Simbithi Estate on the North Coast of South Africa's historic Zulu nation. So, let's take a look for some ideas that the architects have incorporated in this breathtaking home.
The grey walls are an excellent choice against the green lawn of this sensational property, while the wooden garage door and side entrance enhances that contemporary look and feel.
The brick driveway leads up to the entrance of this marvellous home on the East Coast of South Africa, where humidity and thunderstorms are a daily occurrence. From this perspective, we catch a glimpse at the entrance of the home, where a simple garden decorates the exterior perfectly.
The terrace is essential for comfort and relaxation, so sit back and enjoy the sunshine while you work on your tan or how about organising a social occasion for loved ones to relax and take in the fresh air and sensational sights of the landscape.
The fence surrounds the property to ensure privacy between neighbours, but if you look closely you'll catch a glimpse of the patio that is also a comfortable outdoor kitchen, essential for grilling some good eats over Easter. Isn't that just the best way to spend your time?
This angle shows just how modern and sophisticated the design is.
A simple garden decorates the property and could be the best spot to plant all your favourite herbs and aromatic flowers.