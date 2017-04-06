The brilliant Ballito house

Have you considered living in a security estate, where privacy, simplicity and of course safety is valued above all else? Well, in this edition of homify 360, we visit a breathtaking eco estate in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Ballito lies just 50km away from the bustling city of Durban and its gold, sandy beaches, year round summer and tropical jungle will make you think you're in another country.

The rolling hills of King Shaka's stronghold are just a few kilometres away from the seaside escape, while the town is visited by locals and foreigners alike. The house is simple enough for a modern family and lies within Simbithi Estate on the North Coast of South Africa's historic Zulu nation. So, let's take a look for some ideas that the architects have incorporated in this breathtaking home.