Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The brilliant Ballito house

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Have you considered living in a security estate, where privacy, simplicity and of course safety is valued above all else? Well, in this edition of homify 360, we visit a breathtaking eco estate in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Ballito lies just 50km away from the bustling city of Durban and its gold, sandy beaches, year round summer and tropical jungle will make you think you're in another country. 

The rolling hills of King Shaka's stronghold are just a few kilometres away from the seaside escape, while the town is visited by locals and foreigners alike. The house is simple enough for a modern family and lies within Simbithi Estate on the North Coast of South Africa's historic Zulu nation. So, let's take a look for some ideas that the architects have incorporated in this breathtaking home.

Colour scheme

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
CA Architects

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

The grey walls are an excellent choice against the green lawn of this sensational property, while the wooden garage door and side entrance enhances that contemporary look and feel.

From the front

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
CA Architects

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

The brick driveway leads up to the entrance of this marvellous home on the East Coast of South Africa, where humidity and thunderstorms are a daily occurrence. From this perspective, we catch a glimpse at the entrance of the home, where a simple garden decorates the exterior perfectly.

Terrace

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern Garden
CA Architects

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

The terrace is essential for comfort and relaxation, so sit back and enjoy the sunshine while you work on your tan or how about organising a social occasion for loved ones to relax and take in the fresh air and sensational sights of the landscape.

Rear view

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Patios
CA Architects

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

The fence surrounds the property to ensure privacy between neighbours, but if you look closely you'll catch a glimpse of the patio that is also a comfortable outdoor kitchen, essential for grilling some good eats over Easter. Isn't that just the best way to spend your time?

Side angle

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
CA Architects

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

This angle shows just how modern and sophisticated the design is.

Garden

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
CA Architects

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

A simple garden decorates the property and could be the best spot to plant all your favourite herbs and aromatic flowers. If you're more of a city slicker, then The ultra modern Cape Town home is a great read too.

29 kitchens perfect for your small home
What do you think about this eco-estate home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks