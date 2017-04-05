Your browser is out-of-date.

8 gardens that will inspire you to work on your own

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Patios
A garden is a great place to sit back and enjoy the fresh air and natural atmosphere outside your home, whether it's throughout the day to work on your tan, catch a snooze in the sun or simply socialise with loved ones, your garden is a perfect environment. Our team of professional landscapers considered some of the easiest to implement and elegant ideas to upgrade your exterior in gorgeous colour, dramatic lighting and greenery. Let's be inspired with some of the best hints and tips for your garden and terrace.

1. Pathways

​Landscaping ideas of Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Mediterranean style house
Luxury Antonovich Design

​Landscaping ideas of Katrina Antonovich

Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design

A pretty pathway not only ensures you that your grass is perfectly intact, while your interior flooring remains neat and tidy too.

2. At the poolside

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Patios
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A stunning swimming pool is essential for a comfortable, sophisticated terrace design. The wooden deck is a magnificent decor touch that will keep your outdoor zone elegant.

3. At dusk

Costa Brava, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Patios
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Costa Brava

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Wouldn't you prefer enjoying the companionship of loved ones on a warm summer evening as dusk settles? A terrace with lovely lighting and simple materials is an excellent choice.

4. Charming pergola

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Patios
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

RESIDENCE 1111

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

Recline on your deck with a delightful conversation or simply take the evening as it comes with an environment of excellence.

5. For the shabby chic

Patio Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Patios
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Patio

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A covered terrace with a sun-facing sofa could be the best way to admire your garden from the comfort of your home, especially on a chilly winter day.

6. Neutral combination

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Patios
Covet Design

Apartment Robertson—Pembroke

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

You cannot go wrong with neutral colours to decorate your terrace in terrific style. This outdoor area even has a dining table for those fun Al fresco evenings with your favourite people.

7. Seaside charm

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Patios
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

If sensational views is what your home already has, then take full advantage with a stunning terrace that allows for unparalleled glimpses of the ocean, fresh air and sunset.

8. For a petite space

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Patios outdoor lounge
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

Our final garden may be petite, but it still has all the elements of modern living, socialising and entertainment. Now just make sure that your grass is maintained regularly for that year long green look. Have a look at this feature for Balcony and patio ideas from South African homes

How to improve your garden over a weekend with no DIY or home improvement skills
Which terrace idea is perfect for your home?

