8 gardens that will inspire you to work on your own

A garden is a great place to sit back and enjoy the fresh air and natural atmosphere outside your home, whether it's throughout the day to work on your tan, catch a snooze in the sun or simply socialise with loved ones, your garden is a perfect environment. Our team of professional landscapers considered some of the easiest to implement and elegant ideas to upgrade your exterior in gorgeous colour, dramatic lighting and greenery. Let's be inspired with some of the best hints and tips for your garden and terrace.
A pretty pathway not only ensures you that your grass is perfectly intact, while your interior flooring remains neat and tidy too.
A stunning swimming pool is essential for a comfortable, sophisticated terrace design. The wooden deck is a magnificent decor touch that will keep your outdoor zone elegant.
Wouldn't you prefer enjoying the companionship of loved ones on a warm summer evening as dusk settles? A terrace with lovely lighting and simple materials is an excellent choice.
Recline on your deck with a delightful conversation or simply take the evening as it comes with an environment of excellence.
A covered terrace with a sun-facing sofa could be the best way to admire your garden from the comfort of your home, especially on a chilly winter day.
You cannot go wrong with neutral colours to decorate your terrace in terrific style. This outdoor area even has a dining table for those fun Al fresco evenings with your favourite people.
If sensational views is what your home already has, then take full advantage with a stunning terrace that allows for unparalleled glimpses of the ocean, fresh air and sunset.
Our final garden may be petite, but it still has all the elements of modern living, socialising and entertainment. Now just make sure that your grass is maintained regularly for that year long green look.