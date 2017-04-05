A modern prefab for R600,000

Today on homify 360°, we move away from larger-than-life structures in the hustle and bustle of the big city, and instead return to a quieter, more relaxed way of living. However, that does not mean today’s highlight doesn’t bring the necessary style and functionality – even quiet suburban neighbourhoods like their houses beautiful, right?

So, on with today’s show, which is a modern-styled family home perfect for… well, the modern family, of course.