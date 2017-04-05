A modern prefab for R600,000

Today on homify 360°, we move away from larger-than-life structures in the hustle and bustle of the big city, and instead return to a quieter, more relaxed way of living. However, that does not mean today’s highlight doesn’t bring the necessary style and functionality – even quiet suburban neighbourhoods like their houses beautiful, right?
So, on with today’s show, which is a modern-styled family home perfect for… well, the modern family, of course.
What immediately grabs our attention on the outside (front) façade is the superb combination of materials and colours: wood, concrete, stone and glass come together in a myriad of neutral hues to treat us to a clean-looking house which seemingly has a darker side – literally, if you look towards the right side.
Not that we don’t care for whites, creams and light beiges, but there is just something so bold about a structure that’s not afraid to take on darker hues.
Just see how splendidly this side of the house (which lures us further towards the back yard) comes out against the lush greens of the garden. And that charcoal tone is not content with adorning just the wall, for it spreads into the roof shingles, darkening up even the chimney.
Compare this image with the very first – how does the back façade compare with the front?
No prizes for those that proclaim the back yard looks much more relaxed and welcoming than the front, for that is precisely what was intended. Wooden decks/terraces; a modern exterior dining set; comfy-looking loungers inviting us to enjoy a lie-down in the sun; prim and proper garden touches which enhance the exterior beauty of the house most marvellously… who wouldn’t want to have this backyard view each and every day?
No interior images, no problem – we have the architects’ floor plan to show us exactly what is going on inside.
Taking up a not-too-shabby size of 15.45 (length) × 7.36 (height) × 9.25 m (width) / 99.8 m² (area), this one-floor house is all about living modestly and comfortably, but not cramped. It is also clear that the inhabitants’ socialising levels will soar thanks to the open-plan living- and dining room which both enjoy a comfy view of the kitchen.
Add in three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a one-car garage and the already-seen terraces and garden spaces outside, and we have a picture-perfect family home to dream about!
