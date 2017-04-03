​14 beautiful home entrances to inspire you

We all know how important it is to make a good first impression, but we really are not the right place if you are seeking advice tips on how to shake a hand or flash a white smile.

Instead, we’d rather help you style up your house’s front façade, particular the entrance, as that space can also set the bar for what guests will expect from the rest of your house.

So, with the right tools in mind (a front door, a clean floor, perhaps some gardening touches, adequate lighting, etc.), let’s have a look at 14 home entrances that got it right!