​14 beautiful home entrances to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Moradia de fachada estreita mas com 230 M² , Colectivo Cais Colectivo Cais Minimalist house
We all know how important it is to make a good first impression, but we really are not the right place if you are seeking advice tips on how to shake a hand or flash a white smile.

Instead, we’d rather help you style up your house’s front façade, particular the entrance, as that space can also set the bar for what guests will expect from the rest of your house.

So, with the right tools in mind (a front door, a clean floor, perhaps some gardening touches, adequate lighting, etc.), let’s have a look at 14 home entrances that got it right!

1. This entryway’s success comes from its brilliant lighting and patch of warm, vibrant red on the side – all of which ensure a stunning and unforgettable entryway.

Ultra modern , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Ultra modern

2. A classic will never go out of style – and after seeing this country/classic façade with its high-rise front entrance (that includes both dark wood and crystal-clear glass), we tend to agree.

Front of home Tru Interiors Country style house
Front of home

3. On the other hand, don’t underestimate the stunning power of stone and what it can do for the walls surrounding your front entrance.

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
AT WATER'S EDGE

4. Oversized stepping stones; a shaded porch; a great big wooden door in a light honey-hued colour – what’s not to love about this front entrance?

House Ntsele, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Modern houses Wood
House Ntsele

5. We love how the generous amounts of glass, including the front door, allow us a sneak peek into this ultra modern home’s interiors.

Street View Gottsmann Architects Modern houses Minimal,Street view,flat roof,garage
Street View

6. Double-height stone walls plus a top-floor glass pane come together quite fabulously to frame this front-door entrance.

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
House Auriga

7. Seeking something more charming and homey? Then this classic-style house’s front façade might be more to your liking…

Классический "дом на вырост", Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Classic style houses
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
8. Less is more. Thus, dazzle your guests with light colours, clean-cut finishes and only a hint of texture (like this stone-tiled wall) for a most memorable entrance.

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern houses
Roca Llisa

9. Notice how wooden surfaces are spread throughout this house’s façade, beautifully styling up the front door on the left, as well as a few other wall surfaces.

SICOMOROS UNO CERO SIETE, GENETICA ARQ STUDIO GENETICA ARQ STUDIO Modern houses
GENETICA ARQ STUDIO
10. For a look-at-me style, bring some colour and pattern to your front entrance via tiles – they’re not just for floors, you know!

Moradia de fachada estreita mas com 230 M² , Colectivo Cais Colectivo Cais Minimalist house
Colectivo Cais
11. Speaking of tiles and patterns, this Cape Town house sure knows how to keep its front entrance both interesting and charming.

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style houses
Saffraan Ave

12. On the other hand, if you want to go big, take some giant tips from this stunner with its enormous wooden steps (complete with lighting fixtures).

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

13. Another modern house, another beautiful reminder of what glass can do for a structure’s front façade.

House Ali homify Modern houses
House Ali

14. Give your guests a scenic route by having a little splashing pool and tropical plants added right outside your front door.

Casa Tucanes, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Excelencia en Diseño
Want more? Check out these 8 inspirational home entrance designs.

8 affordable modern kitchens
Which of these entrances are your favourite?

Discover home inspiration!

