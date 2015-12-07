An Aspirational Modern Family Home

Trust homify 360° as your daily source of striking architectural discoveries. From colonial to rustic, we aim to bring you breathtaking, stunning, and unique structures (and memorable interiors) worldwide.

Today’s highlight takes us to Lisbon, the hilly capital of Portugal. Here is where Roma Architects (from Florianópolis, southern Brazil) conjured a modern residence that is not only rich in culture, but presents a cool, open structure perfect for contemporary dwelling.

Approximately 200 square metres in size, this house portrays a modern and sophisticated layout, decked out in a rich mixture of classy neutrals and a touch of bright colours. While sneaking a peek at the house, try and observe all the characteristic elements that make up the modern style.

Let’s discover this modern way of living.