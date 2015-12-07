An Aspirational Modern Family Home

Trust homify 360° as your daily source of striking architectural discoveries. From colonial to rustic, we aim to bring you breathtaking, stunning, and unique structures (and memorable interiors) worldwide.
Today’s highlight takes us to Lisbon, the hilly capital of Portugal. Here is where Roma Architects (from Florianópolis, southern Brazil) conjured a modern residence that is not only rich in culture, but presents a cool, open structure perfect for contemporary dwelling.
Approximately 200 square metres in size, this house portrays a modern and sophisticated layout, decked out in a rich mixture of classy neutrals and a touch of bright colours. While sneaking a peek at the house, try and observe all the characteristic elements that make up the modern style.
Let’s discover this modern way of living.
Coated in a neutral collaboration of creams and mystic beige, the house proudly boasts its modern finishing. The slope of the landscape makes it tower out over the environment, immediately catching our eyes.
A straightforward façade with clean lines, characteristic of the modern style, keeps the interior a secret. No huge windows, no glass glazing to reveal the interior layout of the furnishings and colour schemes.
Stepping stones doubling as an entryway staircase, as well as a spacious driveway, seemingly welcome us to the house, yet if we want more revealed, we’ll have to approach.
A marble slab seemingly cuts into the house, right next to the front door, neatly separating the left wing of the house with the right. Pale tiled steps lead up to the entrance, where modern lighting fixtures stand (or would that be hang?) guard.
The front door was placed in a niche-like setting, forming a small front patio and ensuring sufficient shading for the waiting guest.
Into the house we go, and it’s an open-plan that greets us first. A well set-out kitchen and dining area make up this portion of the spacious interior. Thanks to the glass sliding door, the yard becomes part of the interior, seemingly blurring the partitions between in- and outside spaces.
Modern appliances line up in the kitchen, ready and willing to get going on that family meal. And it’s love at first sight with that cobalt island, strikingly adding a playful (yet still modern) focal point, and simultaneously offering sufficient space for preparing, cooking, and socialising.
Metal plays a small but significant part here, adorning the ceiling lights and quite a few of the appliances. It also adds a gleaming modern factor, gracefully blending in with the natural lighting streaming in through the windows and doors.
Moving on to the living / TV room now, and it’s time to introduce a bit of wood into the modern setting. A TV showcase in a grey cedar tone neatly frames the media corner, and does its part to uphold the neutral palette of the interior.
Cool cream tiles make for stylish and sturdy flooring, and almost illuminate the room as natural lighting streams in through the window. The glass/mirror coating of the modern server adds a touch of shimmer, neatly contrasting with the opaqueness of the tortilla brown couch.
No superfluous details are to be seen here, making for an efficient and spacious area to enjoy movie night.
The home office, which pulls double duty as a guest bedroom, continues the neutral tones, yet here the beiges and creams have seemingly met their match with an aquatic blue. Charmingly cooling off the interior, the blue walls and exercise ball (also doubling as a back-friendly seating option) add a touch of masculine charisma to the room.
A range of cupboards and closets provide comfortable storage spaces, while those fabulous shelves proudly display decor and miscellaneous accessories to give the room a playful and personal character.
Away from the cool blues to serene pales and natural browns. The second bedroom shares its space with an adjoining bathroom, decked out fabulously in a mixture of wood and marble.
The linear design also prevails in both areas, yet in the bathroom it playfully shares its space with some light-hearted (but still stylish) mosaic tiles for full effect.
So, have we picked up on all the distinctive factors that make up the modern style? Minimal use of textures – check. No excessive decor or furnishings – yes. A colour scheme that displays the neutral/natural tones – absolutely. Asymmetrical balance in furniture and layout – done!
A modern way of living, indeed.