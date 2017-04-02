8 creative and practical ways to save water

We've had one of our driest summers yet here in South Africa, and everyone could feel the drought. Cape Town is still under great pressure water-wise, and we see constant reminders to do our part and save water. This is something we can all undertake to do worldwide, whether it is to abound by water restrictions in times of drought or to progressively save resources for the benefit of the planet and all mankind.

We all know about the most common ways to save water such as closing the tap while you are brushing your teeth, showering instead of bathing, etc. We at homify certainly hope that everyone is already adhering to these water-wise rules, but thought that there may be those who want to go the extra mile and who would like to save even more. For these everyday heroes, we have put together a list of a few creative ways in which you can save even more water, your wallet, and the planet! Let's take a look…