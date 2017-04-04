Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Amazingly Designed Bedroom Ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
How would you like to enjoy a restful night sleep? A space to relax and unwind after a long, tiresome day at work? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 11 awesome bedrooms that will enhance and upgrade your sleep perfectly. Whether it's the cosy comfort of a shabby chic bedroom or perhaps the uncluttered decor of a modern living space, our team of excellent interior designers considered some amazing ideas to decorate your sleeping quarters in classic style. Let's be inspired by these fantastic tips and tricks.

1. Simple and dreamy

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
The grey bed linen, along with the neutral wall colour makes this space comfortable and inviting from all angles. It's simply chic, creating a gorgeous nook to recline and enjoy the rest you deserve.

2. Wooden bed

Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style bedroom bedroom
A wonderful wooden bed is a brilliant addition to a main bedroom and with these many warm blankets, it definitely has that B&B atmosphere.

3. A little bit of luxury

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Include a luxurious and romantic atmosphere in your bedroom with some floral print and natural lighting.

4. Panelled production

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern style bedroom
Wooden panels lining the walls are a just the detail to create a modern cabin-like environment.

5. Fire it up

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Modern style bedroom
Just imagine how a bedroom with a fireplace would be on a winter night.

6. With a view

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
Take in the sights and sounds of a breathtaking panoramic view of the ocean, all from your private balcony. Admire the sunset with some trendy bedroom decor too.

7. A bit of colour

Guest bedroom Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern style bedroom
Pretty pastels and vivacious shades are an excellent way to increase that personal element in your bedroom design, and there's nothing that a little morning sun wouldn't fix either.

8. Seating zone

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern style bedroom
A comfortable bedroom won't be complete without a sophisticated seating area, this one is located at the edge of the bed and blends in perfectly with the all-white bed linen.

9. The ensuite

Main bedroom Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern style bedroom
An ensuite bathroom is a splendid way to keep your bedroom contemporary and sleek. Remember that your decor needs to blend well with each other for an effective layout.

10. Pretty prints

Guest bedroom 1 Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern style bedroom Metallic/Silver Guest bedroom,Headboard,American Shutters,Bedroom,Soft grey,Lounge in bedroom
Opt for prints to liven up your bedroom, think of simple scatter pillows and an elegant headboard for decor that exudes calm and tranquility.

11. Creamy elegance

Guest Bedroom Tru Interiors Modern style bedroom
The final bedroom we visit today is decorated in neutral shades of cream and gold. There's more than enough seating so you don't crease the bed throughout the day, while the bed is absolutely inviting. Have a look at these Bedroom designs from South African homes

What does your ideal bedroom need to be comfortable?

