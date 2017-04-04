11 Amazingly Designed Bedroom Ideas

How would you like to enjoy a restful night sleep? A space to relax and unwind after a long, tiresome day at work? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 11 awesome bedrooms that will enhance and upgrade your sleep perfectly. Whether it's the cosy comfort of a shabby chic bedroom or perhaps the uncluttered decor of a modern living space, our team of excellent interior designers considered some amazing ideas to decorate your sleeping quarters in classic style. Let's be inspired by these fantastic tips and tricks.
The grey bed linen, along with the neutral wall colour makes this space comfortable and inviting from all angles. It's simply chic, creating a gorgeous nook to recline and enjoy the rest you deserve.
A wonderful wooden bed is a brilliant addition to a main bedroom and with these many warm blankets, it definitely has that B&B atmosphere.
Include a luxurious and romantic atmosphere in your bedroom with some floral print and natural lighting.
Wooden panels lining the walls are a just the detail to create a modern cabin-like environment.
Just imagine how a bedroom with a fireplace would be on a winter night.
Take in the sights and sounds of a breathtaking panoramic view of the ocean, all from your private balcony. Admire the sunset with some trendy bedroom decor too.
Pretty pastels and vivacious shades are an excellent way to increase that personal element in your bedroom design, and there's nothing that a little morning sun wouldn't fix either.
A comfortable bedroom won't be complete without a sophisticated seating area, this one is located at the edge of the bed and blends in perfectly with the all-white bed linen.
An ensuite bathroom is a splendid way to keep your bedroom contemporary and sleek. Remember that your decor needs to blend well with each other for an effective layout.
Opt for prints to liven up your bedroom, think of simple scatter pillows and an elegant headboard for decor that exudes calm and tranquility.
The final bedroom we visit today is decorated in neutral shades of cream and gold. There's more than enough seating so you don't crease the bed throughout the day, while the bed is absolutely inviting. Have a look at these Bedroom designs from South African homes