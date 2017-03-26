Top 5 of the Week: a small home with plans to bedrooms to a DIY wooden deck!

We're thrilled to be back with yet another offering of top 5, and are even more excited by what a mixed bag we're able to present you with this week. The most popular was no surprise, one of our classic prefabricated homes complete with plans for you to marvel at while imagining your very own home and how you would organise it. For that same reason, our second most popular article of the week was a simple but wonderful list of beautiful little modulars, also complete with their plans. Also super popular were our inspirational guides on headboards for the bed, ideas for laundry rooms and our DIY guide on building your very own wooden deck. What a wonderful mix!

Whether you're about to enjoy these articles for the first time, or you've already taken a look, you should enjoy the Sunday mood, kick back and enjoy them once again.

Until next week, enjoy.