8 tips to get the most our of your small room

Modern houses and apartments seem to be getting smaller and smaller, so decorating your interior with limited space is a lot more difficult than before. Our team of interior designers are here to help you decide what items, objects, colours and details are integral for a contemporary living space. So, if you adore everything minimalist or prefer the rustic decor element, then these 8 design tips will enhance your home in chic and sleek style! So, let's be inspired by this homify article.
If you find white boring, then a neutral palette with vibrant accents and gorgeous illumination is the perfect fit for your home. Think about grey walls for a trendy and sophisticated design and don't forget that a fantastic work of art will add that essential personal touch.
Small spaces require less colours for an attractive design. A living room with textured features such as a side table or flooring is an updated take on shabby chic. Stick to the basics and highlight natural light for a comfortable atmosphere.
Go for a captivating and vibrant rug in your living room and incorporate a bit of charisma into your decor. However, white walls and white furniture creates the illusion of a more spacious room, it may therefore be worthwhile looking at this combination.
A minimalist layout is more than just sophisticated furniture, it's also about a dynamic layout, simple colours and fewer objects, accessories and items on display. Look for storage that will keep your home tidy and clutter free.
Accommodating guests in a small apartment is tough, it is vital to look for functional furniture that will maximising space in your home, whether it means storage, seating or workspace. Remember that separating areas is important in an open plan layout, so consider items that will separate your dining and living areas, a bookcase is an excellent choice.
A small home can look untidy and cluttered quickly, designate storage for everything from clothing to bags and even shoes and your closets, drawers and shelves will remain in ship shape. Throw out any unused ornaments and don't cling to clothing you haven't worn in years.
Mirrors are an easy way to accentuate illumination and space in a small home, and when placed directly in front of a brilliant light the mirror almost doubles the majestic lighting of the chandelier.
There's nothing quite like natural light to ensure an interior is cosy and comfortable throughout the day, sliding doors are an easy way to keep sunshine streaming in, while allowing guests to enjoy a view of the outdoors, whether it be a panoramic view of the city or a glimpse of the garden. Have a look at How to Build a High Quality House on Budget?