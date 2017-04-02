Your browser is out-of-date.

8 tips to get the most our of your small room

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
DEPARTAMENTO TORRE MAGMA, Estudio Tanguma
Modern houses and apartments seem to be getting smaller and smaller, so decorating your interior with limited space is a lot more difficult than before. Our team of interior designers are here to help you decide what items, objects, colours and details are integral for a contemporary living space. So, if you adore everything minimalist or prefer the rustic decor element, then these 8 design tips will enhance your home in chic and sleek style! So, let's be inspired by this homify article.

1. Light and neutral colour scheme

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

If you find white boring, then a neutral palette with vibrant accents and gorgeous illumination is the perfect fit for your home. Think about grey walls for a trendy and sophisticated design and don't forget that a fantastic work of art will add that essential personal touch.

2. Textured choice

Casa El Paso I, ARRILLAGA&PAROLA
ARRILLAGA&amp;PAROLA

ARRILLAGA&PAROLA
ARRILLAGA&amp;PAROLA
ARRILLAGA&PAROLA

Small spaces require less colours for an attractive design. A living room with textured features such as a side table or flooring is an updated take on shabby chic. Stick to the basics and highlight natural light for a comfortable atmosphere.

3. Fascinating flooring

DEPARTAMENTO TORRE MAGMA, Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Go for a captivating and vibrant rug in your living room and incorporate a bit of charisma into your decor. However, white walls and white furniture creates the illusion of a more spacious room, it may therefore be worthwhile looking at this combination.

4. Minimalist

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

A minimalist layout is more than just sophisticated furniture, it's also about a dynamic layout, simple colours and fewer objects, accessories and items on display. Look for storage that will keep your home tidy and clutter free. 

5. Functional furniture

Sala estudio Diciembre 2015, Idea Interior
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

Accommodating guests in a small apartment is tough, it is vital to look for functional furniture that will maximising space in your home, whether it means storage, seating or workspace. Remember that separating areas is important in an open plan layout, so consider items that will separate your dining and living areas, a bookcase is an excellent choice.

6. Maintain order

APARTAMENTO ARTURO SORIA, ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA
ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA

ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA
ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA
ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA

A small home can look untidy and cluttered quickly, designate storage for everything from clothing to bags and even shoes and your closets, drawers and shelves will remain in ship shape. Throw out any unused ornaments and don't cling to clothing you haven't worn in years.

7. Mirrors

Little Cottage - casa di charme per vacanze e soggiorni brevi a Bologna, Tommaso Bettini Architetto
Tommaso Bettini Architetto

Tommaso Bettini Architetto
Tommaso Bettini Architetto
Tommaso Bettini Architetto

Mirrors are an easy way to accentuate illumination and space in a small home, and when placed directly in front of a brilliant light the mirror almost doubles the majestic lighting of the chandelier.

8. Well-illuminated

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

There's nothing quite like natural light to ensure an interior is cosy and comfortable throughout the day, sliding doors are an easy way to keep sunshine streaming in, while allowing guests to enjoy a view of the outdoors, whether it be a panoramic view of the city or a glimpse of the garden. Have a look at How to Build a High Quality House on Budget?

Which of these ideas are perfect for your home?

No, Thanks