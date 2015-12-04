Drink responsibly! And at home

The silly season is just about upon us and soon your family and friends will be filtering into your town, expecting to be wined, dined and entertained. And if you are going to have your mother and mother-in-law in the same house, you'll probably be reaching for your wine glass more than normal.

There's no need to spend hundreds of Rand on Ubers, taxis, meals out and expensive wine, however. Drinking, eating and being merry can be done in the privacy and comfort of your own home. Drinking can also be a lot more responsible when you're in a safe, happy environment that is close to your bedroom. You can also send the parents to bed at any time.

The trick is to know how to entertain responsibly, avoiding a trashed home, broken furniture and a mess that you can't face cleaning up.

With these smart tips, you can drink responsibly and have a festive season without having to walk out of the front door.