10 mini gardens perfect for unused corners

So you don't have the luxury of a spacious outdoor garden, but you would still like to incorporate a green effect of elegance into your home. Well, in this homify feature, our landscapers show you just how easy it is to have a gorgeous garden filled with fantastic flowers, without taking up too much space. Let's have a look at these creative green loving alternatives to your home and be inspired by the vibrant tips and tricks!
A small corner at the edge of your property can be transformed into a colourful and attractive feature. Now just think about which plants are a must-have!
If mathematics is your forte, then look at a geometric shaped garden that makes your landscaping intelligent too.
It's your home, so consider creative ideas that suits your quirky personality. A fun sculpture such as this, is an excellent choice.
If an outdoor garden is not a possibility, then an indoor garden is an awesome idea for a modern home. Look for stone floor tiles, a chic and cosy sofa and white pebbles and decorate with an enchanting attention to detail.
Sometimes all you need after a fight with your boss is to come home to the tranquility of a Zen garden and this deity and natural element would be calming to your mind, body and soul. How about some yoga?
A leafy green creeper vine is a great way to enhance privacy in your garden, while also introducing a vibrant shade of colour. Now just include some outdoor seating and your space will be magical.
Another excellent idea is to play with the colour, plants and lighting.
You may need to rethink that lovely green lawn, especially since South Africa is currently experiencing a drought. So, how about a desert inspired garden with cacti and stones? It's a lot easier to maintain too.
A garden on the terrace is welcoming and elegant, now just include a dining area for those awesome Al fresco evenings under the stars.
No space for a garden, then include something versatile and moveable instead. This one is definitely a cute, cheerful addition to a balcony. Have a look at these 14 fantastic DIY ideas for your garden