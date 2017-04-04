Your browser is out-of-date.

10 mini gardens perfect for unused corners

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Small Traditional Garden for Victorian House, Garden Arts Garden Arts Classic style garden
So you don't have the luxury of a spacious outdoor garden, but you would still like to incorporate a green effect of elegance into your home. Well, in this homify feature, our landscapers show you just how easy it is to have a gorgeous garden filled with fantastic flowers, without taking up too much space. Let's have a look at these creative green loving alternatives to your home and be inspired by the vibrant tips and tricks!

1. Subtle

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small corner at the edge of your property can be transformed into a colourful and attractive feature. Now just think about which plants are a must-have!

2. Geometrics

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

If mathematics is your forte, then look at a geometric shaped garden that makes your landscaping intelligent too.

3. Quirky and unique

Emotionale Gartenbeleuchtung für 365 Tage Gartenerlebnis, Oswald Gärten Oswald Gärten Garden Lighting
Oswald Gärten

Oswald Gärten
Oswald Gärten
Oswald Gärten

It's your home, so consider creative ideas that suits your quirky personality. A fun sculpture such as this, is an excellent choice.

4. City space

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

If an outdoor garden is not a possibility, then an indoor garden is an awesome idea for a modern home. Look for stone floor tiles, a chic and cosy sofa and white pebbles and  decorate with an enchanting attention to detail.

5. Calming

Feng Shui en una vivienda de Premià de Dalt, Feng Shui Cristina Jové Feng Shui Cristina Jové Asian style garden
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

Sometimes all you need after a fight with your boss is to come home to the tranquility of a Zen garden and this deity and natural element would be calming to your mind, body and soul. How about some yoga?

6. Green walls

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture Garden Plants & flowers
Biotecture

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

A leafy green creeper vine is a great way to enhance privacy in your garden, while also introducing a vibrant shade of colour. Now just include some outdoor seating and your space will be magical.

7. Background colour

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another excellent idea is to play with the colour, plants and lighting.

8. Desert

Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

You may need to rethink that lovely green lawn, especially since South Africa is currently experiencing a drought. So, how about a desert inspired garden with cacti and stones? It's a lot easier to maintain too.

9. The terrace

Small Traditional Garden for Victorian House Garden Arts Classic style garden
Garden Arts

Small Traditional Garden for Victorian House

Garden Arts
Garden Arts
Garden Arts

A garden on the terrace is welcoming and elegant, now just include a dining area for those awesome Al fresco evenings under the stars. 

10. For your balcony

BA-K, JACQUENET-MALIN JACQUENET-MALIN Garden Furniture
JACQUENET-MALIN

JACQUENET-MALIN
JACQUENET-MALIN
JACQUENET-MALIN

No space for a garden, then include something versatile and moveable instead. This one is definitely a cute, cheerful addition to a balcony. Have a look at these 14 fantastic DIY ideas for your garden

Home improvement: DIY step-by-step to grow your own herb garden
Do you have a small garden?

