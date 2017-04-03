8 affordable modern kitchens

Homemakers adore the idea of upgrading and customising their kitchen in fascinating style. Whether it's just the cabinets, walls tiles or appliances, a fresh new kitchen will be easy to cook in, comfortable and elegant. In this edition of homify, we have 8 modern kitchens that can be recreated in your own home without breaking the bank either. Let's have a look at the ideas that our team of interior designers compiled in this article, it's not an impossibility.
You don't need to cough up your entire savings for new kitchen furniture, instead look out for units that are on sale at your local hardware store, these will often be a lot cheaper than the newer option. Alternatively, plan your upgrade by renovating parts of the kitchen, begin with the walls or cabinets and continue as you can afford it.
Just because you would like to modernise your kitchen, doesn't mean you need to get of all your appliances. Only replace the appliances that are completely broken and keep the rest until they are no longer in working order.
Illumination is essential in a kitchen, especially from an aesthetic perspective, which is why it is vital to include lights that brighten your kitchen from all angles.
Regardless of your kitchen size, it is vital to consider the best layout for a seamless and easy space to work in, so whether it means more storage or an informal dining area, plan your kitchen with these ideas in mind. Don't forget to allocate space for all the appliances too.
Change your accessories, such as the stairs for a modern kitchen with a minimalist flair. Look for accent colours that make a statement in your design or contrasting tones especially in a neutral decor.
Go for a decorative tile to enhance a sleek kitchen design. This is ideal for a small space with minimal colour.
Ceramic tiles could be the vintage detail to enhance that shabby chic decor in your kitchen perfectly! However, it doesn't mean your walls should be the owner attractive aspect of colour, consider floor tiles for that retro yet eye-catching feature.
We've come to the end of this article, but we need to stress the importance of separating spaces in a modern home. This colourful yellow column may be striking, but it shows the difference between the kitchen and laundry area.