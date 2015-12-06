​Boost your bathroom in an afternoon

For a small change that’ll pack a big punch, switch from window curtains to blinds. Just be sure that your choice of blinds meets up with what is expected of them (beautifying your space, providing privacy, withstanding high humidity levels and water splashes, etc.)

So, what are our options?

• Faux wooden blinds. Don’t forego that elegant look of wooden blinds just because your bathroom tends to get wet. Faux wooden blinds look just like the real thing, but won’t warp or lose their colour because of moisture and humidity. In addition, they’re also easy to clean and quite durable.

• Aluminium mini blinds. This option doesn't just come in white any more! A wide array of colours can be chosen from to blend in (or stand out) with your bathroom colour tones. Because the colour is baked onto the aluminium, they won’t fade. The aluminium blinds are also moisture-and water resistant, meaning that your window treatment will continue to look as great as they did on their first day.

• Top-down / bottom-up blinds. This option allows you to adjust the position of your blinds at the top and/or the bottom as you need to. Top-down / bottom-up blinds are also available in a light filtering option, allowing warm natural light to filter through when the window is covered, yet keeping your privacy intact.