A Sandton renovation you simply have to see

A renovation doesn't have to take place on a large home to be impressive. In fact today we are going to travel to Sandton, Johannesburg and explore how tilers Doir Construction were involved in an impressive apartment renovation that you simply have to see today.

As we explore the before and after photographs, you will see how a complete disaster zone was turned into a modern and sophisticated home. You will also see how much of a difference a fresh coat of paint and some new tiles can make.

Ginni Rometty once said, The only way you survive is you continuously transform into something else.

Today, we will see exactly how important that statement is!