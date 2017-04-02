A Sandton renovation you simply have to see

A renovation doesn't have to take place on a large home to be impressive. In fact today we are going to travel to Sandton, Johannesburg and explore how tilers Doir Construction were involved in an impressive apartment renovation that you simply have to see today.
As we explore the before and after photographs, you will see how a complete disaster zone was turned into a modern and sophisticated home. You will also see how much of a difference a fresh coat of paint and some new tiles can make.
Ginni Rometty once said,
The only way you survive is you continuously transform into something else.
Today, we will see exactly how important that statement is!
In this image, we come across the kitchen, where we can see just what a sorry state it was in. There is rubble everywhere, the walls are raw with cement and the counters are covered in chipped tiles and broken wall.
This is a great example of how much work goes into a home renovation. It isn't a simple project and can involve a lot of time, effort and finances. The trick is to be smart about it, investing in good quality products as well as professionals that you can trust.
In this image, we can see how the door and window frames are undergoing a renovation while the terrace is in need of some work. There are bricks piled high and the floor is stained.
However, we can see the potential here. The large glass windows and doors allow sunlight to flow into the interior space, filling it with natural light.
The bathroom is in a very sorry state in this image, with dust everywhere and the plumbing exposed.
This is another great example of how much work goes into a home renovation. With the bathroom and kitchen undergoing construction, it is likely that the family would have to vacate the house during the process.
Here we can see the newly renovated apartment from the garden. With the new window and door frames it looks very modern and refreshing, working in harmony with the rest of the facade. The white also contrasts with the soft beige tones beautifully.
The apartment spills out onto a gorgeous communal garden, which further enhances its design. This is property gold in Sandton!
Shall we see how the interior spaces look?
The bathroom looks like a completely different room to the one we saw in the previous images!
The small black wall tiles complement the larger, chunkier floor tiles. The modern, white bathroom features offset the darker tones while the sleek silver finishes and transparent glass of the shower add to the contemporary style of this space.
This isn't the only room with a black and white combo…
Finally, we get another chance to see what a magnificent job the tilers have done! The large black floor tiles complement the smaller black wall tiles. The black contrasts with the white cabinets and drawers beautifully, creating a very edgy look and feel.
The designers have also gone for black granite counter tops, which are durable and stylish while the silver appliances add a futuristic touch to the room.
This little apartment looks refreshing and brand new!
