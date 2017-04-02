24 easy and practical DIY ideas for your patio or garden (part 1)

With summer drawing to a close, we all know how important the garden and terrace spaces are. It's an opportunity to spend time outside, get some fresh air and sunshine and spend time with family and friends without being cooped up indoors.

This is why you want your garden or terrace to be beautiful, functional and cosy. It should be so appealing that you want to spend as much time as possible out here!

The great news is that we at homify are here to tell you that this doesn't need to be an expensive exercise. In fact with the right ideas and a little bit of creativity, you can create beautiful, modern and sophisticated outdoor areas that are as functional as they are aesthetically appealing. What's more is that you don't need a professional to help you achieve this! You can do it all yourself.

Let's walk through 24 easy and practical DIY ideas for your patio and garden for some inspiration!