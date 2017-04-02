Your browser is out-of-date.

24 easy and practical DIY ideas for your patio or garden (part 1)

Leigh Leigh
Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
With summer drawing to a close, we all know how important the garden and terrace spaces are. It's an opportunity to spend time outside, get some fresh air and sunshine and spend time with family and friends without being cooped up indoors.

This is why you want your garden or terrace to be beautiful, functional and cosy. It should be so appealing that you want to spend as much time as possible out here!

The great news is that we at homify are here to tell you that this doesn't need to be an expensive exercise. In fact with the right ideas and a little bit of creativity, you can create beautiful, modern and sophisticated outdoor areas that are as functional as they are aesthetically appealing. What's more is that you don't need a professional to help you achieve this! You can do it all yourself.

Let's walk through 24 easy and practical DIY ideas for your patio and garden for some inspiration!

1. Build a cement seating area for a cosy corner

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Modern Garden
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

2. Hang plants from the rafters for a dynamic and unique design

Interior de estudio, jardines verticales jardines verticales Garden Plants & flowers
jardines verticales

jardines verticales
jardines verticales
jardines verticales

3. Build your own braai to turn your garden into a multi-functional space

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

Have a look at these easy ways to build a braai in your patio!

4. Use different coloured stones to add texture and tone to the outdoors

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern Garden
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

5. Use your front garden to add some colour to the facade

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

6. Your garden fence can be built by you, adding security and beauty to your home

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Build a swing for a charming touch

palletmeubels, MR Pallets en Kisten MR Pallets en Kisten Garden Swings & play sets
MR Pallets en Kisten

MR Pallets en Kisten
MR Pallets en Kisten
MR Pallets en Kisten

8. Keep your lawn freshly cut for a neat and tidy outdoor space

Elégance d'un jardin, PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Mediterranean style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

9. Install shelves to hold plants, flowers and lanterns

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

10. Build yourself a swimming pool

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style garden
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Have a look at what to know before building a swimming pool.

11. Add a statue or sculpture to the garden—you can even make it yourself!

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style garden
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

12. Create a flowerbed with colourful, seasonal flowers for a refreshing touch

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

13. Build a pergola for an edgy touch

casa SP, studio vtx studio vtx Industrial style garden
studio vtx

studio vtx
studio vtx
studio vtx

Have a look at this article: How to build a pergola: a step-by-step guide.

14. Build a deck for a sophisticated and elegant outdoor space

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern Garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

15. Or build your own water feature for a soothing and charming garden

JARDIM ASIÁTICO-TROPICAL - FAZENDA CABREÚVA., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Asian style garden
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

16. Add pot plants to your terrace to connect it to nature

NAHARRO SHOWROOM, Naharro Naharro Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Naharro

Naharro
Naharro
Naharro

17. Hang lighting throughout your outdoor space to create ambiance

Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos Vieyra Arquitectos Modern Garden
Vieyra Arquitectos

Vieyra Arquitectos
Vieyra Arquitectos
Vieyra Arquitectos

18. Build a garden path for a more functional design

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern Garden
CP Paisagismo

CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo

19. If you don't have time to maintain grass, opt for astroturf

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Patios
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

20. Build a bar in the garden for a social area

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Patios
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

21. Use old palettes to create furniture

Веранда в коттедже, DS Fresco DS Fresco Patios
DS Fresco

DS Fresco
DS Fresco
DS Fresco

Have a look at this cool furniture for almost nothing: using pallets.

22. Build a vertical garden for a refreshing and original design

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Patios
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

23. Install an umbrella for a splash of shade

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

24. Use a hammock to introduce a Bohemian design

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Patios Beige
con3studio

con3studio
con3studio
con3studio

Also have a look at these 6 tips for making a garden overnight.

13 awesome ideas for small spaces
Which tips would you implement in your home?

