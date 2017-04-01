Your browser is out-of-date.

11 practical and easy to copy kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Kitchen
The kitchen is one of the most used rooms in the house. It houses the cooking area, worktop for meal prep and very often an informal dining space for quick meals. These 11 practical kitchen ideas are easy to copy in your own home, so whether you have the luxury of a spacious layout or even an open plan living space, we've included tips and tricks to decorate your interior, with the help of our professional team of course! Let's take a look and be inspired.

1. The full design

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

The off-white cabinet doors, grey wooden flooring and navy mosaic splashback is a stunning combination for a trendy kitchen design.

2. Red wooden doors

HOUSE SIBIYA, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Modern kitchen Granite Brown
Lifestyle Architecture

HOUSE SIBIYA

Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture

This ready to move-in kitchen has red wooden cabinets, built-in appliances and lovely lighting for a modern look.

3. All-white

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Keep your decor contemporary with a breathtakingly modern all-white colour scheme.

4. Working space

Project : Carrick, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Carrick

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

The wooden counter of this kitchen doubles up as a dining area and working space, while the grey blue cabinets are eclectic.

5. Some vibrant effects

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

A small kitchen will be gorgeous when decorated with neutral colours and vibrant accents, go for some fascinating illumination too.

6. Shelf it

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM homify Kitchen reclaimed timber,grey,eclectic,brass,wooden counter,kitchen cabinet,kitchen
homify

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM

homify
homify
homify

Wooden shelving is easy to install, and can instantly upgrade storage especially in a petite kitchen.

7. Lamps

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

RESIDENCE 1111

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

The lighting of a kitchen is essential too, it is therefore important to look at the best way to decorate the space with brilliant illumination in mind.

8. Country style

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

Stainless steel appliances with a country style kitchen design is perfect for a foodie family.

9. Industrial

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Whether you enjoy the gourmet aspects of cooking, or perhaps the contemporary functionality of industrial style, then this neutral kitchen with turquoise accents will suit your home.

10. Retro chic

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

How about some retro fixtures in your kitchen? This wooden counter is an authentic feature for vintage decor.

11. Comfortable

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A comfortable, clean kitchen is necessary for a busy household, include a wooden table with some simple seating and your design will be complete. Have a look at these 17 smart kitchen ideas for more ideas

Which kitchen idea will you include in your home?

