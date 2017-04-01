11 practical and easy to copy kitchens

The kitchen is one of the most used rooms in the house. It houses the cooking area, worktop for meal prep and very often an informal dining space for quick meals. These 11 practical kitchen ideas are easy to copy in your own home, so whether you have the luxury of a spacious layout or even an open plan living space, we've included tips and tricks to decorate your interior, with the help of our professional team of course! Let's take a look and be inspired.