8 perfect South African front gardens

A front garden is the first fascinating decor that your guests see as they visit, pass-by or enter your home. The 8 garden ideas included in this feature are attractive, easy to implement and eye-catching. Your front garden doesn't need to be large to have an aesthetic appeal, it may just need a stone pathway, gorgeous greenery and a sculpture or two to enhance an enchanting ambiance. Let's see which South African garden ideas our team of landscapers included in this homify article.
If space isn't a problem, then include a wonderful garden filled with tropical trees and even a fancy fountain for an ultra-stylish layout.
Line the border of your property with some pretty planters and you'll know which flowers to water daily.
Black pebbles, a pretty pathway and some gorgeous greenery adds striking style to your garden. Wouldn't you like to sit here and enjoy the fresh air?
Bring in the Zen experience and include a deity for peace of mind too. Calm and tranquillity are just a few steps away from your interior!
A lovely large front garden can be inviting and elegant, consider some simple hedges to lead the way.
A small corner doesn't need to be stuffed with unused items, create an imaginative element and decorate your exterior.
This is another example of a spacious front garden, make yours fascinating and eye-catching with a brilliant fountain. Let a stone pathway guide you, and don't forget place some perfectly landscaped greenery on the property for that always maintained design.
Bricked ground doesn't mean you can't have an interesting garden either. Decorate the space around your home with a simple yet chic garden and your home will be sensational from all angles. Need some more ideas? Have a look at these 8 brilliant and breathtaking garden ideas