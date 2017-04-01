Your browser is out-of-date.

8 perfect South African front gardens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HOUSE ONE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
A front garden is the first fascinating decor that your guests see as they visit, pass-by or enter your home. The 8 garden ideas included in this feature are attractive, easy to implement and eye-catching. Your front garden doesn't need to be large to have an aesthetic appeal, it may just need a stone pathway, gorgeous greenery and a sculpture or two to enhance an enchanting ambiance. Let's see which South African garden ideas our team of landscapers included in this homify article.

1. Spacious and full of fantasy

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
If space isn't a problem, then include a wonderful garden filled with tropical trees and even a fancy fountain for an ultra-stylish layout. 

2. Pretty planters

Gorgeous Gardens Modern Garden
Line the border of your property with some pretty planters and you'll know which flowers to water daily.

3. Stones, greenery and pathways

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden Japanese,lantern,Japanese lantern,gravel,stepping stones,water feature,oriental,courtyard
Black pebbles, a pretty pathway and some gorgeous greenery adds striking style to your garden. Wouldn't you like to sit here and enjoy the fresh air?

4. A Zen space

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden Japanese,courtyard,Buddha,black pebbles,monolith rocks,oriental
Bring in the Zen experience and include a deity for peace of mind too. Calm and tranquillity are just a few steps away from your interior!

5. Grand

HOUSE ONE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
A lovely large front garden can be inviting and elegant, consider some simple hedges to lead the way.

6. For the corner

Cottage Garden, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Classic style garden
A small corner doesn't need to be stuffed with unused items, create an imaginative element and decorate your exterior.

7. Fantastic fountain

LARGE FORMAL GARDEN IN GILLITTS, Paul's Plantscapes Landscapes Paul's Plantscapes Landscapes Modern Garden
This is another example of a spacious front garden, make yours fascinating and eye-catching with a brilliant fountain. Let a stone pathway guide you, and don't forget place some perfectly landscaped greenery on the property for that always maintained design.

8. Surrounding the house

Near the entrance Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Classic style garden White
Bricked ground doesn't mean you can't have an interesting garden either. Decorate the space around your home with a simple yet chic garden and your home will be sensational from all angles. Need some more ideas? Have a look at these 8 brilliant and breathtaking garden ideas

13 stylish ideas for bedrooms of all sizes
How have you decorated your front garden?

