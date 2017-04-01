8 perfect South African front gardens

A front garden is the first fascinating decor that your guests see as they visit, pass-by or enter your home. The 8 garden ideas included in this feature are attractive, easy to implement and eye-catching. Your front garden doesn't need to be large to have an aesthetic appeal, it may just need a stone pathway, gorgeous greenery and a sculpture or two to enhance an enchanting ambiance. Let's see which South African garden ideas our team of landscapers included in this homify article.