11 beautiful outdoor spaces from South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Patios
Loading admin actions …

A South African home often has no shortage of gorgeous greenery and panoramic views. In this edition of homify, our team of professionals included 11 beautiful and adaptable outdoor areas that will instantly upgrade your home. Whether you're looking for timeless tips and tricks for an enchanting environment, or perhaps something sleek and sophisticated, this fantastic feature has you covered. Now, all you need is sumptuous inspiration to get you started.

1. With everything

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool
A lovely terrace with stunning sunshine, simple seating, a pool and even a grill to get you going, how's that for a lazy Sunday?

2. Spacious and splendid

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Patios
A wonderful wooden deck and pretty pool could be the ideal eye-catching feature for your patio. You may want to think about some outdoor seating and perhaps how a touch or green should be incorporated for that always fresh space.

3. Island charm

Pizza Pavillion Edge Design Studio Architects Patios
Include a wooden pergola with some similar toned outdoor furniture and your terrace will be perfect for any social occasion.

4. For the modern home

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Patios
It's important to blend your outdoor decor with the interior for a seamless design, and this outdoor fireplace with simple seating works magnificently.

5. A pit

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios
A concrete and brick fire pit with eclectic outdoor seating is probably the best spot to be on a chilly evening.

6. Shaded

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Patios
Just because your terrace means you need to commune with nature, doesn't mean you should be scorched by the harsh midday sun too. Keep cool with some sensational shade.

7. Thatch roof

Thatch Lapa by Pool Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Patios thatch lapa
Another gorgeous way to maintain a cool and calm atmosphere is by including a terrific thatch roof into your terrace. However, you may want to contact a professional to get it fitted and maintained regularly.

8. With a view

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Patios
If a seaside view is within walking distance, then think of that as the best decorative element for your decor. The sky is ever-evolving with colours as the sunrises and sets throughout the day.

9. Lovely and light

Terrace Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Patios
This patio is proof that lighter, neutral shades will make an awesome edition to a backyard.

10. With the garden

Residence Zeederberg, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Patios
Surround yourself with greenery for that revitalising atmosphere.

11. Shabby chic

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Patios
The comfy outdoor seating and wooden table is essential for a shabby chic decor. Have a look at these 8 South African gardens for more ideas.

How have you updated your outdoor area?

