11 beautiful outdoor spaces from South African homes

A South African home often has no shortage of gorgeous greenery and panoramic views. In this edition of homify, our team of professionals included 11 beautiful and adaptable outdoor areas that will instantly upgrade your home. Whether you're looking for timeless tips and tricks for an enchanting environment, or perhaps something sleek and sophisticated, this fantastic feature has you covered. Now, all you need is sumptuous inspiration to get you started.
A lovely terrace with stunning sunshine, simple seating, a pool and even a grill to get you going, how's that for a lazy Sunday?
A wonderful wooden deck and pretty pool could be the ideal eye-catching feature for your patio. You may want to think about some outdoor seating and perhaps how a touch or green should be incorporated for that always fresh space.
Include a wooden pergola with some similar toned outdoor furniture and your terrace will be perfect for any social occasion.
It's important to blend your outdoor decor with the interior for a seamless design, and this outdoor fireplace with simple seating works magnificently.
A concrete and brick fire pit with eclectic outdoor seating is probably the best spot to be on a chilly evening.
Just because your terrace means you need to commune with nature, doesn't mean you should be scorched by the harsh midday sun too. Keep cool with some sensational shade.
Another gorgeous way to maintain a cool and calm atmosphere is by including a terrific thatch roof into your terrace. However, you may want to contact a professional to get it fitted and maintained regularly.
If a seaside view is within walking distance, then think of that as the best decorative element for your decor. The sky is ever-evolving with colours as the sunrises and sets throughout the day.
This patio is proof that lighter, neutral shades will make an awesome edition to a backyard.
Surround yourself with greenery for that revitalising atmosphere.
The comfy outdoor seating and wooden table is essential for a shabby chic decor. Have a look at these 8 South African gardens for more ideas.