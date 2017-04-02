8 beautiful headboards for your bedroom

The headboard of your bedroom doesn't need to look boring and unoriginal. Our team of professionals at homify included 8 easy DIY headboards in this feature, with the hope that your decor will become eclectic and unique, whether quirky decor is your cup of tea, or perhaps a modern version of shabby chic. Let's have a look at these simple tips and tricks to decorate your sleeping quarters in sleek style. Start thinking about colours to suit your personality!