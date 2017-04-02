Your browser is out-of-date.

8 beautiful headboards for your bedroom

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa de campo en Coruña, roomy showroom roomy showroom Country style bedroom
The headboard of your bedroom doesn't need to look boring and unoriginal. Our team of professionals at homify included 8 easy DIY headboards in this feature, with the hope that your decor will become eclectic and unique, whether quirky decor is your cup of tea, or perhaps a modern version of shabby chic. Let's have a look at these simple tips and tricks to decorate your sleeping quarters in sleek style. Start thinking about colours to suit your personality!

1. Beautifully put-together

New Customer photos of cement tiles, Crafted Tiles Crafted Tiles Mediterranean style bedroom
These single beds have been pushed together for an eye-catching effect, the all-white bed against the darker wall with golden features has a vintage hotel atmosphere, great for those who love everything old-fashioned.

2. Natural element

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
Wooden slats against a light green wall is excellent for a minimalist decor, now what do you think about the creative bedside tables?

3. Simple shelf

Diseño interior Casa para alquiler vacacional en Marbella, DIKA estudio DIKA estudio Mediterranean style bedroom
Storage is an essential component of bedroom decor, so you may want to consider a simple shelf above your bed as an alternative to a headboard. This is an awesome spot for keepsakes and mementos and won't take up much space in a small room.

4. Geometrics

PISO PARA UNA CHICA JOVEN EN FIGUEROLES, CASTELLON, Gemmalo arquitectura interior Gemmalo arquitectura interior Modern style bedroom MDF Black
Be creative with your headboard and opt for something extraordinary! This monochrome wall has been decorated in stars for an amazing effect that is easy on the eye too.

5. More storage

Reforma de apartamento El Retiro, Madrid por Arquifactoría, Irrazábal |studio| Irrazábal |studio| Modern style bedroom
The headboard here is comprised of a few wooden shelves. It's a fresh yet fitting decor option for a house at the beach!

6. Something rustic

Reforma integral de vivienda y mobiliario en calle Rosselló de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern style bedroom Bricks Brown
An exposed brick wall behind a white headboard is simple, practical and elegant, creating the perfect contrast for a rustic design that is aesthetically appealing. Include a bookshelf too, and your favourite items will be at hand just in time for bed time.

7. Pallet perfection

Casa de campo en Coruña, roomy showroom roomy showroom Country style bedroom
Wooden pallets are easy to come by and perfect for your upcycled decor. They also make excellent headboards, but require some sandpaper and varnish to be usable and stylish. The colour of the wood stands out against an all-white wall.

8. Lovely leather

casa MS_SM, msplus architettura msplus architettura Modern style bedroom
Our final headboard is an oxblood colour leather. It's padded for ultimate comfort and blends wonderfully with neutral shades for a cosy and inviting bed. You cannot go wrong with leather for its trendy appeal and long lasting quality. How about these Simple DIY kitchen ideas?

Do you have an ideal headboard choice?

