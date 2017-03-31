23 pictures of living rooms that will inspire you to redecorate yours!

Making the most of space in the home has become one of the highest priorities when it comes to interior design, especially in recent times. Because of high property costs and a move towards a more sustainable way of life, people are living in smaller homes.

This is why today at homify, we have put together an article that shows you 23 small rooms, designed by some of our top professionals. These will inspire you when it comes to getting creative and innovative with your small home, showing you how you can make the most of every square inch.

Let's take a look at these comfortable and savvy spaces!