23 pictures of living rooms that will inspire you to redecorate yours!

Leigh Leigh
TORRE VISUM, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
Making the most of space in the home has become one of the highest priorities when it comes to interior design, especially in recent times. Because of high property costs and a move towards a more sustainable way of life, people are living in smaller homes. 

This is why today at homify, we have put together an article that shows you 23 small rooms, designed by some of our top professionals. These will inspire you when it comes to getting creative and innovative with your small home, showing you how you can make the most of every square inch.

Let's take a look at these comfortable and savvy spaces!

1. Elegant with white furniture

Privada Paraíso, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Living room
Base-Arquitectura

Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura

The white leather sofas and deep blue rug create a trendy living room.

2. Close proximity

APARTAMENTO DUO, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Modern living room
Cia de Arquitetura

Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

Don't be afraid to bring the furniture close together, creating a warm and cosy atmosphere.

3. A single light

Diseño Interior, Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario Living roomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre Red
Constructora Asvial—Desarrollador Inmobiliario

Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario
Constructora Asvial—Desarrollador Inmobiliario
Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario

Install a single light with an original design, which will become the focal point of the space.

4. Rustic dream

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Enhance a room with a stone wall or elaborate fireplace, which will attract attention.

5. Use large artwork

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large picture or piece of art can create the feeling of space and depth in a small room.

6. Simple furniture

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you have limited space, opt for simple and functional furniture.

7. Find your style

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Let your personality shine through—you can't go wrong!

8. Define the space

TOCOMADERA Showroom, Guadalajara., TocoMadera TocoMadera Multimedia roomFurniture
TocoMadera

TocoMadera
TocoMadera
TocoMadera

Use furniture to divide up spaces in the home, maintaining an open plan flow that makes the home feel bigger. Remember that walls constrict spaces.

Have a look at how to stylishly split a room without a wall.

9. One sofa and two armchairs

Casa Gallo de la Torre , Guadalajara , DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

A simple two-seater armchair and two wooden chairs are enough to define a beautiful room.

10. With a wooden wall

homify Modern living room MDF
homify

homify
homify
homify

A wall lined with wood can be the defining element in a small room, making it feel much more cosy, modern and spacious despite its compact size.

11. Neutral tones

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Media room
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Another excellent way to design a small room is to use grey and neutral tones, giving the feeling of space.

12. Carpets

APARTAMENTO AV, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Media room
Cia de Arquitetura

Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

Carpets are very important in small rooms and can make a space feel that much bigger, as well as that much more comfortable.

13. Total whiteness

CH, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern living room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

Using white helps to create a more comfortable and larger-looking environment.

14. Natural lighting

APARTAMENTO AV, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Media room
Cia de Arquitetura

Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

It's also important to make the most of natural light in the house, making a home feel that much lighter and brighter.

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

15. In dark tones

homify Study/officeAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Darker tones can bring an elegant and refined finish to a living space.

16. Total clarity

Casa Encinos (Remodelación), La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern living room
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

A well-lit space with accents of colour here and then can be very charming and appealing. You won't even notice the size!

17. Multi-purpose space

MEU PRIMEIRO Ap, MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores Modern living room
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

Another way to make the most of the available space is to ensure it is multi-functional. Double up the living room as a TV room and study, for example.

18. With delicate colours

Apartamento Compacto Jovem Casal, Paula Ferro Arquitetura Paula Ferro Arquitetura Modern living room
Paula Ferro Arquitetura

Paula Ferro Arquitetura
Paula Ferro Arquitetura
Paula Ferro Arquitetura

One way to give more charm to a small room is to accentuate it with some delicate touches of colour. Here we can see how pink accents add subtle personality and charm.

19. Repetition of elements

TORRE VISUM, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

You can repeat some decorative elements in a small room. Here we can see how the same sofa and cushions have been used. This creates a very symmetrical and spacious design.

20. Simple and modern

Reforma apartamento aconchegante, BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação Living room
BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação

BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação
BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação
BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação

Functional wooden furniture, a shelf, a chest of drawers and an entertainment centre, along with natural light, is all you need for a simple living room.

21. Sharing space

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern living room
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

If you have a small home, you can integrate living areas to create a more spacious environment.

22. Separate environments

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

A small low wall can separate spaces in the home, without constricting them. This makes the home feel spacious.

23. Total elegance

Departamento T300, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern living room
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

Dark and black tones, used in a white space, can create a very elegant and modern final result. Don't you love this minimalist design?

Also have a look at these 18 multi-functional furniture ideas perfect for small houses.

Did you find these tips useful?

