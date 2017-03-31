23 pictures of living rooms that will inspire you to redecorate yours!

Making the most of space in the home has become one of the highest priorities when it comes to interior design, especially in recent times. Because of high property costs and a move towards a more sustainable way of life, people are living in smaller homes.
This is why today at homify, we have put together an article that shows you 23 small rooms, designed by some of our top professionals. These will inspire you when it comes to getting creative and innovative with your small home, showing you how you can make the most of every square inch.
Let's take a look at these comfortable and savvy spaces!
The white leather sofas and deep blue rug create a trendy living room.
Don't be afraid to bring the furniture close together, creating a warm and cosy atmosphere.
Install a single light with an original design, which will become the focal point of the space.
Enhance a room with a stone wall or elaborate fireplace, which will attract attention.
A large picture or piece of art can create the feeling of space and depth in a small room.
When you have limited space, opt for simple and functional furniture.
Use furniture to divide up spaces in the home, maintaining an open plan flow that makes the home feel bigger. Remember that walls constrict spaces.
Have a look at how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
A simple two-seater armchair and two wooden chairs are enough to define a beautiful room.
A wall lined with wood can be the defining element in a small room, making it feel much more cosy, modern and spacious despite its compact size.
Another excellent way to design a small room is to use grey and neutral tones, giving the feeling of space.
Carpets are very important in small rooms and can make a space feel that much bigger, as well as that much more comfortable.
Using white helps to create a more comfortable and larger-looking environment.
It's also important to make the most of natural light in the house, making a home feel that much lighter and brighter.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
Darker tones can bring an elegant and refined finish to a living space.
A well-lit space with accents of colour here and then can be very charming and appealing. You won't even notice the size!
Another way to make the most of the available space is to ensure it is multi-functional. Double up the living room as a TV room and study, for example.
One way to give more charm to a small room is to accentuate it with some delicate touches of colour. Here we can see how pink accents add subtle personality and charm.
You can repeat some decorative elements in a small room. Here we can see how the same sofa and cushions have been used. This creates a very symmetrical and spacious design.
Functional wooden furniture, a shelf, a chest of drawers and an entertainment centre, along with natural light, is all you need for a simple living room.
If you have a small home, you can integrate living areas to create a more spacious environment.
A small low wall can separate spaces in the home, without constricting them. This makes the home feel spacious.
Dark and black tones, used in a white space, can create a very elegant and modern final result. Don't you love this minimalist design?
Also have a look at these 18 multi-functional furniture ideas perfect for small houses.