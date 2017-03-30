Open plan kitchen and living room ideas

When it comes to interior designs that are popular in today's homes, open plan is the way to go. In fact, it is very rare that you find a kitchen in a closed atmosphere, blocked off from the rest of the living space. Key to an interactive and social home is a coexistence between living areas. Your family and friends will feel at home no matter what room they are in!

This is why it's a wonderful ideal to integrate the kitchen with the living room and dining room. Your kitchen should feature adequate seating so that you family and friends can chat to the chef while he or she whips up a storm. The dining room and living rooms should be close enough so that everyone can be together, even when in different parts of the living areas.

Scroll down to find 13 ways to integrate the kitchen with the living spaces for inspiration!