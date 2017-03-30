Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Beautiful bedrooms with terraces

Leigh Leigh
Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood
Loading admin actions …

Light, ventilation and contact with nature—these three common features are what we are going to experience today as we explore some fabulous bedrooms with terraces.

All of these bedrooms open up onto outdoor spaces such as terrace, balconies or gardens. Who wouldn't want to sleep in a room with fresh air, sunshine and views of the beautiful surrounds? Imagine how wonderful it would be to wake up in a beautiful and cosy bedroom each morning, listening to the sound of the birds.

This is why we are encouraging you to pay attention to each of the photographs that we present today, giving you a wonderful array of examples of remodeling your bedroom so that it can be incorporated into the surrounds. 

Note: all of these projects presented here are designed by professionals registered on homify. These all feature a range of styles, from modern to classic, showing you how a bedroom with a terrace can work in harmony with all tastes!

1. The master bedroom opens onto the patio with a glass door framed in fine wood

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern style bedroom
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

2. When the protagonist is the bed, opening up onto the green of nature

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

3. A bedroom with an interior garden is a great idea!

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

4. Concrete walls and crystal door: a practical, modern and comfortable bedroom!

Prados #2, MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño Industrial style bedroom Concrete Grey
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño

5. Wooden floor that totally opens up onto the landscape—don't you love it?

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

6. A cosy bedroom with a glass wall perfect for enjoying the view!

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom
BURO ARQUITECTURA

BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA

The terrace is not very big, but it is perfect…

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A totally modern bedroom with a private terrace!

Palmas Park, ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario. ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario. Minimalist bedroom Wood effect
ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario.

ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario.
ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario.
ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario.

8. A bedroom where the square metres are generous

Casa Dalias, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist bedroom
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

A glass railing allows natural light and ventilation to enter the room throughout the day!

9. With a tropical touch, connected to the outside dining area

Villa Farallón 14, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style bedroom
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

10. A cosy and warm bedroom that opens onto the small inner courtyard

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Minimalist style garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

11. A fresh, traditional bedroom with touches of colour. The terrace is spectacular!

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

(From another perspective)

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

12. Minimalism and comfort in a bedroom

Casa del Arbol, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Patios
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The protagonist is the wooden floor that adapts perfectly to the natural environment.

13. Modern and stylish: a bedroom that extends to the garden, while providing all the comforts

HRE24 House Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Houses
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

HRE24 House

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

14. Warm and neutral colours: perfect combination for a bedroom that looks like a hotel!

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style bedroom
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

15. A simple and fresh bedroom opening onto the terrace. The pergola is great!

Casa Cuixa, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style houses
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

16. A simple and totally inspiring bedroom

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern style bedroom
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

It opens onto a small terrace, where a hammock steals the attention. Don't you feel inspired to rest?

17. A bedroom opens onto an interior garden where light, ventilation and style work in harmony

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

18. An open bedroom faces a main family terrace

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Patios
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

19. A bedroom with a sensational terrace

Paseo 82, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Patios
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

20. A thousand and one nights in a tropical paradise

Casa Tortugas, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style bedroom
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

21. Blinds are a fabulous idea, replacing window curtains in a modern bedroom

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

22. Classic and modern style in a bedroom that extends towards the garden of the house

Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

23. Tilted roof and floor-to-ceiling opening—fabulous!

Casa Lunamar, José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
José Vigil Arquitectos

José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

24. Total whiteness!

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern style bedroom
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

25. Luxury lighting!

Departamento CGB , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern style bedroom
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Also have a look at these 10 ways to make your bedroom look like a hotel.

A stunning Johannesburg property
Which bedroom is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks