13 stylish ideas for bedrooms of all sizes

A bedroom is a place of comfort and tranquility to escape the difficult world of work and family. But, they vary in size, which is why it is important to look at ways of creating a cosy environment to suit your home. In this homify feature, we look at 13 stunning ideas to take care of your decor, whether the design is modern and sophisticated or filled with rustic elegance. Let's take a look at some of the easy to implement ideas that our team of interior designers compiled in this article.
The monochrome decor of this bedroom is simple enough for a small space, and because the area is limited, lamps have been placed against the wall above either side of the bed for sleek design.
Clean and crisp bed linen will be perfect with a neutral decor.
Magnificent mirrors, brilliant lighting and essential storage will keep your bedroom tidy and clutter-free.
A gorgeous chandelier is a great choice for a bedroom filled with luxurious features, cosy blankets and a padded headboard for ultimate comfort.
Shutters are an amazing way to keep your bedroom cool, especially on a hot summer day or for a home that receives sweltering midday sun.
A spacious bedroom is a fantastic opportunity to create your own private suite, include a simple dining space and TV area and you'll recreate a hotel atmosphere.
Wallpaper is an instant and easily adaptable decor option for your walls.
There's nothing more essential to a bedroom than storage and this simple closet is a fitting choice.
Incorporate that sensational view into your design for a unique element.
A window seat is an amazing way to incorporate seating into your bedroom, maximise storage with drawers beneath too.
Curtains are essential to keeping your bedroom protected from prying eyes and harsh sunshine, so go for a flowing design.
Match your patterned rug and floor-sweeping drapes for a stylish and inviting design.
Freshen up your interior with some fascinating flora! Have a look at these Bedroom designs from South African homes