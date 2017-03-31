Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 stylish ideas for bedrooms of all sizes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

A bedroom is a place of comfort and tranquility to escape the difficult world of work and family. But, they vary in size, which is why it is important to look at ways of creating a cosy environment to suit your home. In this homify feature, we look at 13 stunning ideas to take care of your decor, whether the design is modern and sophisticated or filled with rustic elegance. Let's take a look at some of the easy to implement ideas that our team of interior designers compiled in this article.

1. Lamps above

Casa Giano, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Small bedroom
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

The monochrome decor of this bedroom is simple enough for a small space, and because the area is limited, lamps have been placed against the wall above either side of the bed for sleek design.

2. Crisp linen

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Clean and crisp bed linen will be perfect with a neutral decor.

3. Lovely storage

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Magnificent mirrors, brilliant lighting and essential storage will keep your bedroom tidy and clutter-free.

4. Illumination and luxury

Little Girls Bedroom Tru Interiors Classic style bedroom
Tru Interiors

Little Girls Bedroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

A gorgeous chandelier is a great choice for a bedroom filled with luxurious features, cosy blankets and a padded headboard for ultimate comfort.

5. Shutters

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom Guest bedroom
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Shutters are an amazing way to keep your bedroom cool, especially on a hot summer day or for a home that receives sweltering midday sun.

6. The full suite

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Covet Design

Apartment Robertson—Pembroke

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

A spacious bedroom is a fantastic opportunity to create your own private suite, include a simple dining space and TV area and you'll recreate a hotel atmosphere.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wonder of wallpaper

bedroom Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bedroom
Till Manecke:Architect

bedroom

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Wallpaper is an instant and easily adaptable decor option for your walls.

8. Simple closet

bedroom en suite Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bedroom
Till Manecke:Architect

bedroom en suite

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

There's nothing more essential to a bedroom than storage and this simple closet is a fitting choice.

9. A view

bedroom en suite Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bedroom
Till Manecke:Architect

bedroom en suite

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Incorporate that sensational view into your design for a unique element.

10. Window seat

Bedroom two Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Beige Bedroom,Shutters,Guesthouse
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom two

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A window seat is an amazing way to incorporate seating into your bedroom, maximise storage with drawers beneath too.

11. Flowing drapes

New Private Home in Llandudno, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Modern style bedroom
Gallagher Lourens Architects

New Private Home in Llandudno

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

Curtains are essential to keeping your bedroom protected from prying eyes and harsh sunshine, so go for a flowing design.

12. Patterned project

House Stuttaford - Baronetcy Estate, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Covet Design

House Stuttaford—Baronetcy Estate

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

Match your patterned rug and floor-sweeping drapes for a stylish and inviting design.

13. Some floral

Guest Bedroom Tru Interiors Modern style bedroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bedroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Freshen up your interior with some fascinating flora! Have a look at these Bedroom designs from South African homes

​The contemporary dream property
How have you decorated your bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks