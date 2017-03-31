14 beautiful backyard pools

A swimming pool in your backyard is the easiest way to enhance a luxurious atmosphere in your home. Just imagine relaxing and unwinding after a long day at work, in the comfort of your green garden and take in the sights and sounds of nature at the poolside.

The 14 beautiful pools we consider today, are simple yet eye-catching, making them the perfect choice for a modern home with a large, rowdy family! Interested? Well, let's see which pools our professionals have chosen to best suit your living space.