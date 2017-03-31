14 beautiful backyard pools

A swimming pool in your backyard is the easiest way to enhance a luxurious atmosphere in your home. Just imagine relaxing and unwinding after a long day at work, in the comfort of your green garden and take in the sights and sounds of nature at the poolside.
The 14 beautiful pools we consider today, are simple yet eye-catching, making them the perfect choice for a modern home with a large, rowdy family! Interested? Well, let's see which pools our professionals have chosen to best suit your living space.
Enjoy a light breakfast at the pool or soak up the sun on the deck, the seating is undercover for those harsh days and the umbrella can be shifted easily on days when sunshine is essential.
A patio or terrace will not be complete without an outdoor grill, so decorate yours with bricks and neutral stone for a rustic effect.
A sophisticated home needs a stylish pool for a relaxing atmosphere, this one has it all!
A lovely lawn is the ultimate comfort after a long day at work.
The pool featured here may be petite, but that doesn't mean it won't be perfect to cool down in, especially on a humid summer evening.
A Mediterranean inspired layout with comfy deck chairs, inviting blue waters and tropical features are the main attraction here.
A wooden deck will ensure that your grass remains perfectly intact whatever the weather, occasion or foot traffic.
Create an idyllic pool experience with a chic thatch roof terrace in the centre.
A spacious backyard won't be complete without a pool and this one is no doubt contemporary in design.
Cosy seating, simple dining, a wood fired oven and of course a pretty pool, there's nothing more amazing for a sleek outdoor space.
A pool in the centre of your courtyard will make a stunning attraction from all angles.
The length of this pool takes up the entire space alongside the house, but there's no better way to make your laps a daily effort.
The country style design, all-white walls and striking blue pool makes this home a slice of heaven.
What better way to end a day with loved ones, then a dusky dip in the pool or admiring the sunset from your lofty location?