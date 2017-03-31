Your browser is out-of-date.

14 beautiful backyard pools

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Pool
A swimming pool in your backyard is the easiest way to enhance a luxurious atmosphere in your home. Just imagine relaxing and unwinding after a long day at work, in the comfort of your green garden and take in the sights and sounds of nature at the poolside. 

The 14 beautiful pools we consider today, are simple yet eye-catching, making them the perfect choice for a modern home with a large, rowdy family! Interested? Well, let's see which pools our professionals have chosen to best suit your living space.

1. Undercover seating

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool Pool,outdoor furniture,umbrella,deck,sun loungers
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pool area

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Enjoy a light breakfast at the pool or soak up the sun on the deck, the seating is undercover for those harsh days and the umbrella can be shifted easily on days when sunshine is essential.

2. With a grill

HSE Venter/Dilks, CA Architects CA Architects Pool
CA Architects

HSE Venter/Dilks

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

A patio or terrace will not be complete without an outdoor grill, so decorate yours with bricks and neutral stone for a rustic effect.

3. A modern feature

Casa M2 - Estudio Fernandez+Mego, Estudio Fernández+Mego Estudio Fernández+Mego Pool
Estudio Fernández+Mego

Estudio Fernández+Mego
Estudio Fernández+Mego
Estudio Fernández+Mego

A sophisticated home needs a stylish pool for a relaxing atmosphere, this one has it all!

4. Green lawn

Gorgeous Gardens Pool
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

A lovely lawn is the ultimate comfort after a long day at work.

5. Petite

Contemporary Pool homify Pool Bricks pool,entertainment,patio,veranda
homify

Contemporary Pool

homify
homify
homify

The pool featured here may be petite, but that doesn't mean it won't be perfect to cool down in, especially on a humid summer evening.

6. With a view

Tuscan Nights, House of Decor House of Decor Pool
House of Decor

Tuscan Nights

House of Decor
House of Decor
House of Decor

A Mediterranean inspired layout with comfy deck chairs, inviting blue waters and tropical features are the main attraction here.

7. Wooden deck

House Eye of Africa Golf & Residential Estate I Metako Projex Pool
Metako Projex

House Eye of Africa Golf & Residential Estate I

Metako Projex
Metako Projex
Metako Projex

A wooden deck will ensure that your grass remains perfectly intact whatever the weather, occasion or foot traffic.

8. Thatch roof

Thatch Lapa & Bar by Pool Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Pool thatch lapa,shade by pool
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes

Thatch Lapa & Bar by Pool

Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes

Create an idyllic pool experience with a chic thatch roof terrace in the centre.

9. Contemporary space

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Pool
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

A spacious backyard won't be complete without a pool and this one is no doubt contemporary in design.

10. The full package

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pool area

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Cosy seating, simple dining, a wood fired oven and of course a pretty pool, there's nothing more amazing for a sleek outdoor space.

11. Courtyard

Pool Deck Area Tru Interiors Pool
Tru Interiors

Pool Deck Area

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

A pool in the centre of your courtyard will make a stunning attraction from all angles.

12. Lengthy

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

The length of this pool takes up the entire space alongside the house, but there's no better way to make your laps a daily effort.

13. Country appeal

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Pool modern home,garden
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

The country style design, all-white walls and striking blue pool makes this home a slice of heaven.

14. Panoramic

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Pool
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Wolmarans

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

What better way to end a day with loved ones, then a dusky dip in the pool or admiring the sunset from your lofty location? Have a look at these 8 pools that are perfect for South African homes

Do you have a pool? How often do you use it?

