Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Modern ideas for your home entrance

Leigh Leigh
Puertas de exterior, Timberplan Timberplan Modern windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

It's time to pay attention to the main entrance of your house, because as we at homify have told you countless times, it's the first thing that visitors will see! You want it to inspire and delight, while giving guests a little taste of your decorative style. 

With modern trends, there are so many options for a contemporary entrance that packs a punch. What's more is that you can use doors and gates to really give this space a modern touch. Functional items are your best friends when it comes to design and decor!

To show you just how much potential your entrance holds for stunning design, we have put together 15 doors and gates to give your entrance a modern touch.

We are certain you will find at least one or two images that will inspire!

1. Prevent entry without blocking the view

Nayri / Arkit, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Security is essential, especially for a South African home, but this doesn't mean you need to compromise on beauty and style.

Here we can see how a trendy gate plays with lines and space, creating a unique and edgy look. It also sparks a touch of curiosity!

2. With wood, you can't go wrong

Casa THC / Arkylab, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

When in doubt, opt for wood. It suits every style, from rustic to Scandinavian.

What more could you want for a first impression?

3. Is it one big door or two small doors?

ML Residence, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Front doors
Gantous Arquitectos

ML Residence

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

Your front entrance can look incredibly warm and welcoming if you make it look like a front door, welcoming visitors in. 

4. Black can be a good place to start

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern windows & doors
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Elegance is demonstrated flawlessly with this black gate design. Its modernity takes your breath away!

5. A gate that rotates 90 degrees

Casa Campo / Ateliê - Vale das Videiras, Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Modern windows & doors
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

This is a very simple design but it certainly dazzles. The modern avante-garde door features a touch of innovative with it's 90 degree rotation.

Remember that the beauty is in the details!

6. A simple door with a spectacular setting

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

This wooden door used geometric lines to achieve a very sophisticated look and feel. Do you see how two large green pots have been used to add trend and style to the design?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Everything has a modern balance

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

For modern style, it is very important to achieve a visual balance. Here we can see how the black and white tones work in harmony with one another.

8. It's all about the structure

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern windows & doors Copper/Bronze/Brass
BLOS Arquitectos

BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos

The materials that you use for the structure of your door can be as stylish as they are functional.

This example by architects BLOG shows just how trendy functional materials can be!

9. Few details but lots of presence

Casa Caro & Emi, Aureo Arquitectura Aureo Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
Aureo Arquitectura

Casa Caro & Emi

Aureo Arquitectura
Aureo Arquitectura
Aureo Arquitectura

You don't need to put lots of ornaments on your door to make it unique. Remember that sometimes less is truly more.

10. A pattern that attracts

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Garage Doors Iron/Steel Black
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

You can have a gate with neutral tones, but you can add unique shapes and patterns to draw attention. Your visitors will do a double take!

11. With great presence and solidity

Puertas de exterior, Timberplan Timberplan Modern windows & doors
Timberplan

Timberplan
Timberplan
Timberplan

This front door is functional and secure, but the solid appearance is also quite striking! Opt for silver for a futuristic look and feel.

12. A beautiful combination

堺市の住宅 / 縁側のある家, 一級建築士事務所アールタイプ 一級建築士事務所アールタイプ Modern windows & doors
一級建築士事務所アールタイプ

一級建築士事務所アールタイプ
一級建築士事務所アールタイプ
一級建築士事務所アールタイプ

Remember that your front door or gate needs to integrate with your facade. In this design, we can see how the grey facade works in harmony with the light wooden door, creating a beautiful little entrance nook.

13. A gate with a lot of colour

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your facade needs a colourful contrast, don't think twice about it using your gate or door to introduce some vibrancy.

14. A door that enhances the surrounds

CASA DE CAMPO LOMAS DEL REY, ART quitectura + diseño de Interiores. ARQ SCHIAVI VALERIA ART quitectura + diseño de Interiores. ARQ SCHIAVI VALERIA Modern windows & doors
ART quitectura + diseño de Interiores. ARQ SCHIAVI VALERIA

ART quitectura + diseño de Interiores. ARQ SCHIAVI VALERIA
ART quitectura + diseño de Interiores. ARQ SCHIAVI VALERIA
ART quitectura + diseño de Interiores. ARQ SCHIAVI VALERIA

Sometimes we can't control the dimensions of the front door but we can control the look and feel. Here we can see how the stone walls and wooden door work in harmony with the beautiful garden that surrounds the home, creating a natural and refreshing first impression.

15. All of the elegance

Crest Nicolson, Stronghold Security Doors Stronghold Security Doors Modern windows & doors
Stronghold Security Doors

Crest Nicolson

Stronghold Security Doors
Stronghold Security Doors
Stronghold Security Doors

Finally, why not use a combination of black and white for a simple and elegant look and feel.

Also have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.

​A charming South African home
Which entrance would you choose for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks