Modern ideas for your home entrance

It's time to pay attention to the main entrance of your house, because as we at homify have told you countless times, it's the first thing that visitors will see! You want it to inspire and delight, while giving guests a little taste of your decorative style.

With modern trends, there are so many options for a contemporary entrance that packs a punch. What's more is that you can use doors and gates to really give this space a modern touch. Functional items are your best friends when it comes to design and decor!

To show you just how much potential your entrance holds for stunning design, we have put together 15 doors and gates to give your entrance a modern touch.

We are certain you will find at least one or two images that will inspire!