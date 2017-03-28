13 South African bedroom designs

A bedroom is a haven. It's where we can relax after a long hard day at work, read our books, sip a cup of tea and enjoy some peace and quiet. It's also the area that you spend time with your partner, snuggling or chatting about the future.

This is why it's so important that your bedroom design is perfect.

It should be a well-organised space with only the most functional of items on display. Clothes littering the floors and products littering the surfaces is a no-no.

It should also feature tasteful and high quality decor elements and accessories, which enhance the space and make it feel like it is truly yours. Your personality should shine through!

To inspire you when it comes to bedroom design, we've put together 13 fabulous images for your to browse through. These aren't any designs, though! Each one of these is by a South African interior designer, showing you just how lekker local can be.

Do you want to take a look?