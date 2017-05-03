Your browser is out-of-date.

DIY and home improvement: 24 easy and free ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Living room
Are you tired of your decor? Looking for ideas to upgrade and enhance your interior in chic style? Well, this homify feature includes 24 awesome and affordable tips and tricks to decorate your home with elegance and sophistication in mind. The interior designers compiled the easiest DIY decor methods for you to mull over, in a bid to transform your living space from dull and dreary to delightful. Now, let's be inspired!

​ 1. Wooden boards

Réhabilitation d'un moulin à eau, Planforêt Planforêt
Planforêt

Planforêt
Planforêt
Planforêt

Utilise old wooden boards or pallets perfectly and design a simple coffee table for your living room. You will need to sand teh wood to remove splinters and varnish the table to protect it from spills. 

2. Old car anyone?

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

An abandoned and useless car will be a fantastic eclectic sofa. How's that for eye-catching?

3. Flat tyre revamp

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Patios
Eurekaa

Eurekaa
Eurekaa
Eurekaa

Flat tyres can be upcycled to create a fancy outdoor table for your patio. 

4. Rearranged

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Switch up the placement of your furniture for that fresh and fascinating look!

5. Use your china

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev, AnARCHI AnARCHI Kitchen
AnARCHI

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev

AnARCHI
AnARCHI
AnARCHI

We all have multiple incomplete sets of fancy crockery, but instead of throwing them away, use them to decorate your kitchen walls for a rustic look.

6. Tea set decor

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

Use and old and outdated tea jug as a vase for your beautiful flowers.

7. Chic vases

Wohnaccesoires, fair-art Steffen Karol fair-art Steffen Karol Garden Plant pots & vases
fair-art Steffen Karol

Wohnaccesoires

fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol

Strip old paint off soda cans and use them as hanging vases for a pretty floral display.

8. Mason jars

homify Rustic style dining room Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

You may have many old glass jars at home, so think about ways to use them as chic vases for special occasions. They'll take up less space and can be a wonderful centre piece.

9. Sensational lighting

Кофе-бар "Пенка", EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Industrial style dining room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors

EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

Bottle lamps are excellent to enhance a romantic ambiance in your patio.

10. From the rainbow

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Living room
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

Sort books in order of colour and height so you always know where to find the book you're looking for.

11. Build your own box shelf

Paperpop, PAPERPOP PAPERPOP HouseholdStorage Paper Grey
PAPERPOP

PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP

Old boxes or beer cartons can be converted into an elegant shelf, all you need is hot glue and a box cutter. Now you can maintain order efficiently.

12. Wooden ladder

Paris I, dmesure dmesure Classic style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

An old wooden ladder can be used as a simple bookshelf in the bedroom or clean it up and store your towels there for the bathroom.

13. Literal book table

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu, BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu Living roomCupboards & sideboards
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

Are there books you no longer read? Then how about turning them into a creative table for a colourful home of imagination!

14. Frame and personality

Concept living, Studiod3sign Studiod3sign Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Studiod3sign

Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign

Monochrome pictures and old paintings are great to showcase your personal style and taste.

15. Cosy up on the sofa

walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Include a cosy blanket to renew your tired and worn out sofa.

16. Cushions of comfort

Cosy Home House Envy Living room
House Envy

Cosy Home

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

Cushions are a versatile and fantastic decor element for your couch,  but that doesn't mean you need to go for the designer option, old T-shirts are a unique alternative.

17. Hanging bike

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wall space is always amazing for hanging items, so don't leave your bike out in the cold.

18. Be practical

Serie Mecapal, Natural Urbano Natural Urbano HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Natural Urbano

Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano

Hang your small items against the wall and you'll never have to look all over for your keys again. You'll save counterspace too!

19. Fireplace

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern Garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

An outdoor fire area is great for anything from grilling or socialising on a chilly winter evening. A planter makes for an awesome fireplace.

20. Cute coat racks

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Paint an old coat rack and place some pretty petite pot plants here for an enchanting garden style.

21. Not only for Christmas

Private Villa in French Riviera, Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Patios
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design

Private Villa in French Riviera

Cannata&Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&Partners Lighting Design

The lights of your Christmas tree doesn't need to only come out at the end of the year, instead incorporate some chic lighting to your terrace for a welcoming atmosphere.

22. Storage trunk

Appleby Oak Wide Ottoman Box The Cotswold Company Country style dining room Wood
The Cotswold Company

Appleby Oak Wide Ottoman Box

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

A vintage wooden trunk is great for storing items that you don't need all the time and it can make for a statement feature in a bedroom too.

23. Bedside tables

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Repurpose that luggage and create some amazing bedside tables for your bedroom?

24. Tree trunks

Macetas de madera de palma , MADERA MADERA HouseholdPlants & accessories
MADERA

MADERA
MADERA
MADERA

An odd tree trunk is a cosy table for the terrace. How about these 7 easy DIY backyard projects?

Which of these 24 ideas are you considering for your home?

