Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Ideas to make your patio more modern

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Suresnes, AD Concept Gardens AD Concept Gardens Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

A fabulous, stylish and modern patio doesn't need to be difficult to design. In this homify feature, we look at 21 amazing patio ideas that are easy to implement and affordable enough to fit any budget. Our team of professionals included a variety of tips and tricks to style up your patio, even if your outdoor zone is country and rustic inspired or sleek and sophisticated. You'll find fantastic features to upgrade your space in style. Let's take a look!

1. A sloped yard

Suresnes, AD Concept Gardens AD Concept Gardens Modern Garden
AD Concept Gardens

AD Concept Gardens
AD Concept Gardens
AD Concept Gardens

Decorate your patio with a wooden deck and take care of a sloped yard.

2. Exposed concrete and neutral colours

Designergarten, L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner Modern Garden
L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig &amp; Partner

L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner
L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig &amp; Partner
L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner

Shades of grey against a green lawn make for an interesting colour scheme.

3. Incorporating wood

Tempo House, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern houses
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Tempo House

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Wooden features can instantly enhance an old-fashioned design.

4. Lovely illumination

Residência Bom Retiro, TRÍADE ARQUITETURA TRÍADE ARQUITETURA Modern conservatory
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

Include some dramatic lighting to make your patio usable, whatever the weather.

5. Outdoor dining

Residência Bom Retiro, TRÍADE ARQUITETURA TRÍADE ARQUITETURA Modern Garden
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

Al fresco evenings with friends can be the perfect end to a long weekend. Now just get the grill going!

6. Water feature

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern Garden
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Keep your terrace cosy

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Patios Wood Blue
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

A vibrant colour scheme, sensational view of the landscape and romantic lighting completes this design.

8. Separate spaces with modern detail

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Modern Garden Stone Blue
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

If you want to see ideas of fences and modern fences, we invite you to take a look here: 20 designs of fences and fences to delimit your house with style

9. Lead the way

Paulo Henrique, Lanza Arquitetos Lanza Arquitetos Modern houses
Lanza Arquitetos

Paulo Henrique

Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos

A stone pathway will ensure that your grass remains intact.

10. A spacious backyard? How about a pool?

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Pool
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

11. Modern furniture

PROJETO RESIDENCIAL - TAMBORÉ II, RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES Pool
RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES

RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES
RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES
RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES

12. Combination of materials

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's nothing more fascinating then textures, and this patio combines stone, concrete, wood and a natural element for that complete design.

​13. Awesome awning

The Outdoor Deck Navmiti Designs Modern Garden
Navmiti Designs

The Outdoor Deck

Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs

This is a great covering option to suit your budget.

14. Maintain your lawn for a tidy look

Peacock and the Woods , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern Garden
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

15. Pretty planters

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern Garden Ceramic Green
arqubo arquitectos

arqubo arquitectos
arqubo arquitectos
arqubo arquitectos

16. Decorated with sand and pebbles

JARDIN CONTEMPORANEO EN LA MORALEJA, MADRID, ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO Minimalist style garden
ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO

ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO
ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO
ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO

It's an excellent idea for a seaside space.

17. Ceramics and mosaics

Residência Santa Monica Jardins VL, ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES Pool
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES

ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES

A patio like this exudes relaxation in comfort.

18. A wooden pergola

Casa Parque, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern houses
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Include an enchanting effect through a pergola.

19. Demarcate areas with different flooring

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Modern Garden
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

20. Hedge it

Roof Garden, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces Office buildings
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Opt for greenery around your property with this simple hedge.

21. Enjoy the good life

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

What do you think about this patio? Isn't it ideal for a modern home in the suburbs? Have a look at these Terrace and patio renovation ideas

The 12 most beautiful bedrooms you will ever see
Do you have a favourite patio feature?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks