Ideas to make your patio more modern

A fabulous, stylish and modern patio doesn't need to be difficult to design. In this homify feature, we look at 21 amazing patio ideas that are easy to implement and affordable enough to fit any budget. Our team of professionals included a variety of tips and tricks to style up your patio, even if your outdoor zone is country and rustic inspired or sleek and sophisticated. You'll find fantastic features to upgrade your space in style. Let's take a look!
Decorate your patio with a wooden deck and take care of a sloped yard.
Shades of grey against a green lawn make for an interesting colour scheme.
Wooden features can instantly enhance an old-fashioned design.
Include some dramatic lighting to make your patio usable, whatever the weather.
Al fresco evenings with friends can be the perfect end to a long weekend. Now just get the grill going!
A vibrant colour scheme, sensational view of the landscape and romantic lighting completes this design.
A stone pathway will ensure that your grass remains intact.
There's nothing more fascinating then textures, and this patio combines stone, concrete, wood and a natural element for that complete design.
This is a great covering option to suit your budget.
It's an excellent idea for a seaside space.
A patio like this exudes relaxation in comfort.
Include an enchanting effect through a pergola.
Opt for greenery around your property with this simple hedge.
What do you think about this patio? Isn't it ideal for a modern home in the suburbs?