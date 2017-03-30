Ideas to make your patio more modern

A fabulous, stylish and modern patio doesn't need to be difficult to design. In this homify feature, we look at 21 amazing patio ideas that are easy to implement and affordable enough to fit any budget. Our team of professionals included a variety of tips and tricks to style up your patio, even if your outdoor zone is country and rustic inspired or sleek and sophisticated. You'll find fantastic features to upgrade your space in style. Let's take a look!