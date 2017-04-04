The beautiful Johannesburg home

How often do you take a look at a structure (whether a house, a shopping mall or an office bock) and wonder what the architects and designers of that design’s first project looked like? Well, today’s homify 360° features one of the first designs completed by Johannesburg-based Gottsmann Architects, which is a single-floor residential house decked out in the contemporary-meets-farmhouse style.

And since it’s located in the Ebotse Golf & Country Estate in Johannesburg, you can be sure that the ‘location’ portion of this structure gets full marks!

But let’s focus on the house’s façade, shall we?