The beautiful Johannesburg home

How often do you take a look at a structure (whether a house, a shopping mall or an office bock) and wonder what the architects and designers of that design’s first project looked like? Well, today’s homify 360° features one of the first designs completed by Johannesburg-based Gottsmann Architects, which is a single-floor residential house decked out in the contemporary-meets-farmhouse style.
And since it’s located in the Ebotse Golf & Country Estate in Johannesburg, you can be sure that the ‘location’ portion of this structure gets full marks!
But let’s focus on the house’s façade, shall we?
This contemporary farmhouse ultimately laid down many of the fundamentals the professionals still employ to this day – and looking at that sublime exterior façade with its various materials, do you really have to wonder why?
This particular design led Gottsmann Architects to put a fresh twist on their project by having contemporary elements merge with eye-catching touches of the vernacular farm house. The end result? A subtle yet vibrant creation that is sure to become many people’s vision of a dream home.
Stepping back ever so slightly from the front entrance, we see how the various materials combine to produce a striking style on the house’s outside.
Case in point: the stepping stones (on a gravel surface) linking up the front door with the garage; warm timber adorning the beams of the roof and overhang; a garden that provides us with ‘the best of both worlds’ by treating us to a slightly arid look via the large stones and succulent plants, and then contrasting that with a fresh green lawn on the side.
Much of the single-storey house is located along the perimeter of the street corner, which allowed for the entertainment area to be concealed from neighbouring views.
In addition to seeing just how elongated the house’s layout really is, this vantage point also allows us to take in the custom-made sliding screens adorning the side of the house (as well as the garage door seen in the first image). The end product is a visual treat of colour, texture and materials.
A picture-perfect celebration of contemporary style mixed with raw and rustic touches.
