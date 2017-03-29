Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 tricks that increases the value of your home

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern Garden Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Our home is our refuge, the place where we find we want to be most, and where we find those dearest to our hearts. After the workplace or office, our home is where we spend most of our waking hours, and certainly most of our unconscious ones. Therefore, it is always very important to keep your home in good condition and prioritise maintenance. This will ensure your own comfort and happiness, as well as that of your family and guests.

Today we thought we'd explore a few ways in which we can all make our homes look more beautiful, while at the same time making it look more valuable as well. This means that if you're thinking about selling or renting your home, these tricks will be of just as much value, since you will be able to make an excellent impression (think of it as DIY home staging!). So, whether you want to improve your home for your own comfort or to enhance its value to make a profit, you are sure to find some helpful hints in here. Ready? Join us to take a look at the options!

1.Neutral is key

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Paint your house in neutral tones to create a wonderful combination. Use grey, white and beige—these colours always look good and will never go out of fashion!

2. Keep away from moisture damage

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern living room
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

Arrange your furniture and features away from moisture, so avoiding major problems. Clean stains and repair the walls or floor.

3. Clean flooring

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Always keep your home clean and fresh. Your carpets and floors must always be spotless! This way you will avoid allergies and unwanted guests such as mites. 

4. Light repairs

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern dining room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Repair all electrical faults and that all lights functions correctly. If you do these small repairs now, you will save yourself a lot of danger and bigger costs if a fault leads to short-circuiting or an electrical fire!

5. Windows

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern kitchen
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

If there is a broken window or other glass features in your home, change It! Not only will this look better, but it will also eliminate the risk of the glass eventually shattering and injuring inhabitants. 

6. Plenty of fresh air

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

Always let fresh air filter through the house. Airy bedrooms are the best, and the house will not be filled with moisture or odours. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Minimal and chic

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

When decorating, rely on just the basics. A stylish decor and well-planned display does not require too many details.

8. Bold patterns

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Bold patterns in a monochrome colour scheme are striking and very decorative.

9. Exteriors and walls

Residência em Jundiaí, Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style conservatory
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores

Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores

Renew your walls or tiles where it is scratched. It's better to fix these before the damage becomes noticable. Look for a special paste or polyfiller to cover imperfections, both for the interior and exterior. You can even decorate with a few elements to cover imperfections.

10. Main entrance

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern windows & doors
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

The main entrance should be synonymous with a welcoming feeling and should make a good impression. The door must be in good condition.

11. Garages

Casa Santo Antônio, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

Remember that the garage door must open without problems. One of the best ways to ensure this is to do regular maintenance and to check that the engine is running.

12. Declutter!

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern Garden Wood Wood effect
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

What is not used, must be removed from your rooms. There is nothing better than to enjoy a clean space. Do not accumulate objects!

These tips are sure to get your home ready for your own comfort or for attracting buyers/renters. To work more on that first impression—the entrance, take a look at these great home entrance design ideas. 

8 chic wooden houses you'll love
Which of these tips are you going to try first?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks