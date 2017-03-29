12 tricks that increases the value of your home

Our home is our refuge, the place where we find we want to be most, and where we find those dearest to our hearts. After the workplace or office, our home is where we spend most of our waking hours, and certainly most of our unconscious ones. Therefore, it is always very important to keep your home in good condition and prioritise maintenance. This will ensure your own comfort and happiness, as well as that of your family and guests.
Today we thought we'd explore a few ways in which we can all make our homes look more beautiful, while at the same time making it look more valuable as well. This means that if you're thinking about selling or renting your home, these tricks will be of just as much value, since you will be able to make an excellent impression (think of it as DIY home staging!). So, whether you want to improve your home for your own comfort or to enhance its value to make a profit, you are sure to find some helpful hints in here. Ready? Join us to take a look at the options!
Paint your house in neutral tones to create a wonderful combination. Use grey, white and beige—these colours always look good and will never go out of fashion!
Arrange your furniture and features away from moisture, so avoiding major problems. Clean stains and repair the walls or floor.
Always keep your home clean and fresh. Your carpets and floors must always be spotless! This way you will avoid allergies and unwanted guests such as mites.
Repair all electrical faults and that all lights functions correctly. If you do these small repairs now, you will save yourself a lot of danger and bigger costs if a fault leads to short-circuiting or an electrical fire!
If there is a broken window or other glass features in your home, change It! Not only will this look better, but it will also eliminate the risk of the glass eventually shattering and injuring inhabitants.
Always let fresh air filter through the house. Airy bedrooms are the best, and the house will not be filled with moisture or odours.
When decorating, rely on just the basics. A stylish decor and well-planned display does not require too many details.
Bold patterns in a monochrome colour scheme are striking and very decorative.
Renew your walls or tiles where it is scratched. It's better to fix these before the damage becomes noticable. Look for a special paste or polyfiller to cover imperfections, both for the interior and exterior. You can even decorate with a few elements to cover imperfections.
The main entrance should be synonymous with a welcoming feeling and should make a good impression. The door must be in good condition.
Remember that the garage door must open without problems. One of the best ways to ensure this is to do regular maintenance and to check that the engine is running.
What is not used, must be removed from your rooms. There is nothing better than to enjoy a clean space. Do not accumulate objects!
These tips are sure to get your home ready for your own comfort or for attracting buyers/renters. To work more on that first impression—the entrance, take a look at these great home entrance design ideas.