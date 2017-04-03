A breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town home

Today’s look at excellence (also known as ‘homify 360°’) comes to us from expert Cape Town-based team ARRCC, who took on a split-level house located at ocean’s side to show how far their interior-design skills stretch.
Of course the location in itself already earns this house major points, but that is why we have decided to move slightly away from its fabulous ocean view (don’t worry; you’ll still catch a glimpse of it) and focus instead on its interior spaces and how they commit to style, elegance, functionality and a user-friendly layout.
Remember that you are free to take all the notes you want and repeat them in your own interior spaces back home!
Ready?
As we can see, the house is made up of several levels. Moving through the house is akin to an emotional and sensational journey, thanks to the relationship between the architecture and the interiors.
The location, the incredible geography and astounding views provide drama at every turn – this is Cape Town, after all. At the same time the interiors provide surprise after surprise as one moves from space to space.
Moods shift and alter and emphasise the different roles of each zone, from private and secluded areas to generous entertainment spaces.
Inside, the house provides a volumetrically dramatic and dynamic interior space on a grand scale. The objective of the interior décor was to create a softer and intimate counterpoint whilst not jeopardizing the clean, geometric lines of the architecture.
And as we can see here (once we manage to tear our eyes away from that deep-blue vision in the background), these elements can harmoniously co-exist and work off each other.
By utilising a broad base of textures and finishes, the décor feels natural and subtly organic, with comfort taking centre stage just about everywhere.
The overall ambiance is one of calmness and serenity.
Colour is kept to a bare minimum; the interior works predominantly with a light and shade tonal range, allowing the exterior views, the mountain, the ocean and sky (and also the artwork) to add to the colour palette.
A gentle split level allows the rear spaces to enjoy views over the front areas, pool terrace and ocean view. The pool deck is framed by a large rectangle-shaped arch which, in addition to working as a sun-shading device, also adds drama to this terrace by creating a double-height external space.
Of course multiple other rooms can be found in this gorgeous structure, including bedrooms, family rooms, the gym and a private cinema, which are located on the lower levels and are all accessed by lift and stair.
