A breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town home

Today’s look at excellence (also known as ‘homify 360°’) comes to us from expert Cape Town-based team ARRCC, who took on a split-level house located at ocean’s side to show how far their interior-design skills stretch.

Of course the location in itself already earns this house major points, but that is why we have decided to move slightly away from its fabulous ocean view (don’t worry; you’ll still catch a glimpse of it) and focus instead on its interior spaces and how they commit to style, elegance, functionality and a user-friendly layout.

Remember that you are free to take all the notes you want and repeat them in your own interior spaces back home!

Ready?