A Glowing Family Home

With family members travelling the world and experiencing new lands, it it can become easy to lose touch with them despite modern technology and video calls. Family is one of the most important things in the world.

As Michael J. Fox said, Family is not an important thing. It's everything.

Which is why in a small village near Coimbra, Portugal, three brothers who inherited a piece of land decided to share it by building three houses. Not only do these three houses fit together beautifully architecturally, but are simple and effective. Designed by BICA Architects, they are a modern but minimalist addition to the neighbourhood, separated by narrow gaps. Each have their own gardens and parking areas but ultimately they are connected, living separately while remaining linked.

This is the modern take on family bonds and proximity—elegant, simple and stylish.

