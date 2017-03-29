Your browser is out-of-date.

13 stunning bathroom designs for all tastes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
Picture your perfect bathroom, from colour scheme to textures, illumination and even decor and accessories. Now, think about how your current bathroom should be upgraded to exude elegance and sophistication, an modern space to relax, unwind and soak up the suds in your bathtub. 

Include anything from candles and neutral shades for that always inviting ambiance, or perhaps go striking with a bold design. There's always the rusticity of the Mediterranean inspiration for that shabby chic home at the seaside. Interested? Let's see what our professionals included to suit any personality.

1. Industrial

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
SegmentoPonto4

Living in an upgraded penthouse apartment with an industrial identity? No problem, go for exposed concrete walls, dramatic lamps and wooden elements to decorate your bathroom in striking style.

2. Neutral stone

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
The neutral stone wall adds texture to a sleek and simple bathroom design, while the glazed shower door keeps the space neat and tidy.

3. Minimalist

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Tiles Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
A minimalist grey bathroom is essential for trendy and tasteful decor.

4. Floral

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey modern bathroom,painting,art,free standing bath,bathroom deign,contemporary bathroom,contemporary rustic,contemporary rustic
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 3

JSD Interiors
Include your favourite blooms to highlight an enchanting atmosphere in your bathroom, but remember to choose plants that are resistant to humidity.

5. For the artist

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
There's something so elegant about a bathroom with a statement-making sculpture. How about enhancing that gallery appeal in your home?

6. A country choice

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
Terracotta walls, wooden accessories and an old fashioned sink is definitely the ultimate rustic feature.

7. Wooden decor

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey Rustic,contemporary,beach house,bathroom design,grey bathroom,wood,,'
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
A wooden divider will separate space in a large bathroom, but choose a divider that matches the rest of your wooden accessories, fixtures and fittings.

8. Natural light

Lee Ann & Marcus' House, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern bathroom
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

Lee Ann & Marcus' House

www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
A skylight in your bathroom can instantly reduce mildew and mold, while creating a sunkissed space to enjoy a bath.

9. Mirror magic

Bathroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,vanity,bathroom vanity,bathroom vanity
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 2

JSD Interiors
A mirror will instantly enhance the space of your bathroom and when paired with gorgeous illumination, your space will be magnificent too.

10. Vibrant

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
Colourful wall tiles in a small bathroom is an awesome display of your quirky persona.

11. Marble effect

Diseño de Baño Pequeño, Gabriela Afonso Gabriela Afonso Modern bathroom White
Gabriela Afonso

Gabriela Afonso
Marble is known as a noble material throughout history, so display your taste of all things grand with this stylish tile.

12. Mediterranean

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Gama Ceramica y Baño
Match your wall and floor tiles for that Mediterranean inspired design transporting you to a home in the country.

13. Garden wall

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Gabriela Pereira

Gabriela Pereira
Incorporate greenery through a garden wall and your bathroom will be revitalising, fresh and fascinating! Need some more tips and tricks? Have a look at these 11 smart small bathroom ideas

Which bathroom idea do you love most?

