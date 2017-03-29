13 stunning bathroom designs for all tastes

Picture your perfect bathroom, from colour scheme to textures, illumination and even decor and accessories. Now, think about how your current bathroom should be upgraded to exude elegance and sophistication, an modern space to relax, unwind and soak up the suds in your bathtub.

Include anything from candles and neutral shades for that always inviting ambiance, or perhaps go striking with a bold design. There's always the rusticity of the Mediterranean inspiration for that shabby chic home at the seaside. Interested? Let's see what our professionals included to suit any personality.