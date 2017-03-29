13 stunning bathroom designs for all tastes

Picture your perfect bathroom, from colour scheme to textures, illumination and even decor and accessories. Now, think about how your current bathroom should be upgraded to exude elegance and sophistication, an modern space to relax, unwind and soak up the suds in your bathtub.
Include anything from candles and neutral shades for that always inviting ambiance, or perhaps go striking with a bold design. There's always the rusticity of the Mediterranean inspiration for that shabby chic home at the seaside. Interested? Let's see what our professionals included to suit any personality.
Living in an upgraded penthouse apartment with an industrial identity? No problem, go for exposed concrete walls, dramatic lamps and wooden elements to decorate your bathroom in striking style.
The neutral stone wall adds texture to a sleek and simple bathroom design, while the glazed shower door keeps the space neat and tidy.
A minimalist grey bathroom is essential for trendy and tasteful decor.
Include your favourite blooms to highlight an enchanting atmosphere in your bathroom, but remember to choose plants that are resistant to humidity.
There's something so elegant about a bathroom with a statement-making sculpture. How about enhancing that gallery appeal in your home?
Terracotta walls, wooden accessories and an old fashioned sink is definitely the ultimate rustic feature.
A wooden divider will separate space in a large bathroom, but choose a divider that matches the rest of your wooden accessories, fixtures and fittings.
A skylight in your bathroom can instantly reduce mildew and mold, while creating a sunkissed space to enjoy a bath.
A mirror will instantly enhance the space of your bathroom and when paired with gorgeous illumination, your space will be magnificent too.
Colourful wall tiles in a small bathroom is an awesome display of your quirky persona.
Marble is known as a noble material throughout history, so display your taste of all things grand with this stylish tile.
Match your wall and floor tiles for that Mediterranean inspired design transporting you to a home in the country.
Incorporate greenery through a garden wall and your bathroom will be revitalising, fresh and fascinating! Need some more tips and tricks? Have a look at these 11 smart small bathroom ideas