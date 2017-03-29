Your browser is out-of-date.

8 chic wooden houses you'll love

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Фахверк Ф-274, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
A wooden home can be an affordable and realistic alternative to a modern brick and concrete living space, it's also a lot easier to build, requiring less time. The 8 wonderful wooden houses included in this homify feature are simple yet eye-catching, making that cabin in the woods a simple stunning alternative. Our team of architects considered some of the coolest ideas for this edition, so let's take a look and see what inspires you most.

1. Spacious warmth

Дом из клееного бруса GOOD WOOD, 783 кв.м., GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Classic style houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The high foundation allows each balcony to enjoy a splendid view of the surroundings. It's a solid and sturdy home that is absolutely cosy too.

Дом из клееного бруса GOOD WOOD, 783 кв.м., GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Classic style houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The beautiful structure boasts a large courtyard, as well as 783 square metres for lovely rowdy family. The building has a farmhouse appeal that is perfect for country living.

2. So much height

Проект Д-192-327, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The 327 square metre double storey home is filled with character and personality, and with these many practical balconies, each room has a private exterior escape with fresh, garden sights.

Проект Д-192-327, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The rear of this wooden house is simple and functional.

3. Scandinavia

Д-199-355, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

This structure is 355 square metres, but the design is unmistakably Scandinavian, with a few retro accents. The bright colours are perfect for a nature-loving environment of chic style, stone and wood adds texture to the walls too.

Д-199-355, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The dining and living rooms are located in the back of the house, while still allowing guests to have a view of the gorgeous garden.

4. A bit of Finland

СП-185, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The wooden house may be significantly smaller than the previous homes, but it definitely doesn't lack in style. The 185 square metre Finnish style house include a pretty pergola and lovely balcony. The red window frame and colour of the building is modern. 

СП-185, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The warmth of the wood is an attractive decor element too.

5. Relaxed and suburban

СП-265, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The comfortable 265 square metre house blends into a suburban surrounding, making it the most cosy spot to be all year round. The darker wood is striking, creating a private resort-like ambiance.

СП-265, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

From the back, the home seems to have contemporary detail too, with a barbecue area ready to go whatever the meal!

6. Traditional take

КД-225, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Classic style houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

This rustic inspired home is 225 square metres in area, but the top floor of the double storey space is dark brown, blending into the wooded surroundings and maintaining a unique identity too.

КД-225, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Classic style houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

Take in the dusky setting from the first floor terrace or enjoy afternoon tea with loved ones.

7. At the waterfront

Проект Д-166-353, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Scandinavian style houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The 353 square metre house at the waterfront includes 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, panoramic lake views and a stunning spacious terrace, ideal for activities and socialising. Swim in the lake or admire the sunset at your leisure.

Проект Д-166-353, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Scandinavian style houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The entrance is connected to the road, while pine trees, rocks and small steps lead the way inside, there's even place to relax with a lake view here.

8. Absolute modernity

Фахверк Ф-274, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

With 274 square metres, this 4 bedroom home also has 2 bathrooms, a ground floor living room and kitchen as well as a 45 metre terrace around the house. The balcony is covered with clear glass to enhance its sophisticated design without obstructing any views. 

Фахверк Ф-274, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

Lights from the inside illumination the home perfect at night, while the outdoor lights create a brilliant ambiance too. Have a look at these 7 types of wood to build the home of your dreams with

Modern ideas for your home entrance
Which of these wooden houses will you consider recreating?

