8 chic wooden houses you'll love

A wooden home can be an affordable and realistic alternative to a modern brick and concrete living space, it's also a lot easier to build, requiring less time. The 8 wonderful wooden houses included in this homify feature are simple yet eye-catching, making that cabin in the woods a simple stunning alternative. Our team of architects considered some of the coolest ideas for this edition, so let's take a look and see what inspires you most.
The high foundation allows each balcony to enjoy a splendid view of the surroundings. It's a solid and sturdy home that is absolutely cosy too.
The beautiful structure boasts a large courtyard, as well as 783 square metres for lovely rowdy family. The building has a farmhouse appeal that is perfect for country living.
The 327 square metre double storey home is filled with character and personality, and with these many practical balconies, each room has a private exterior escape with fresh, garden sights.
This structure is 355 square metres, but the design is unmistakably Scandinavian, with a few retro accents. The bright colours are perfect for a nature-loving environment of chic style, stone and wood adds texture to the walls too.
The dining and living rooms are located in the back of the house, while still allowing guests to have a view of the gorgeous garden.
The wooden house may be significantly smaller than the previous homes, but it definitely doesn't lack in style. The 185 square metre Finnish style house include a pretty pergola and lovely balcony. The red window frame and colour of the building is modern.
The comfortable 265 square metre house blends into a suburban surrounding, making it the most cosy spot to be all year round. The darker wood is striking, creating a private resort-like ambiance.
From the back, the home seems to have contemporary detail too, with a barbecue area ready to go whatever the meal!
This rustic inspired home is 225 square metres in area, but the top floor of the double storey space is dark brown, blending into the wooded surroundings and maintaining a unique identity too.
Take in the dusky setting from the first floor terrace or enjoy afternoon tea with loved ones.
The 353 square metre house at the waterfront includes 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, panoramic lake views and a stunning spacious terrace, ideal for activities and socialising. Swim in the lake or admire the sunset at your leisure.
The entrance is connected to the road, while pine trees, rocks and small steps lead the way inside, there's even place to relax with a lake view here.
With 274 square metres, this 4 bedroom home also has 2 bathrooms, a ground floor living room and kitchen as well as a 45 metre terrace around the house. The balcony is covered with clear glass to enhance its sophisticated design without obstructing any views.
Lights from the inside illumination the home perfect at night, while the outdoor lights create a brilliant ambiance too.