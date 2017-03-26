Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 beautiful ideas for your bedroom

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Black
Loading admin actions …

Here at homify, we are always looking at ways to improve our own homes, whether that is by means of structural improvements or by changing up the interior design scheme of the house. This is why we like to bring you ideas and pictures of inspiration to do just that for your own home as well. There are wonderful professionals out there, but plenty you can do for yourself too. 

Today, we will hone in on the bedroom—that very intimate and special room of our homes, the place that is uniquely our own. We are going to explore a few ways in which you can improve your bedroom space, and we are sure you will agree that these are all beautiful ideas that will improve the quality and atmosphere of your living space by tenfold. 

Join us in exploring this list of ideas which you can easily imitate and individualise to create the bedroom of your dreams. 

1. Beach atmosphere

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

Create a beachy atmosphere in your bedroom for calmness and serenity by incorporating neutral colours and natural elements, such as driftwood and sandy textures. 

2. Reading alcove

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

If you have a hollow corner, or the space to add one, you can insert a little alcove with cushions and textures to create a comfortable reading spot.

3. Mirrored

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Big in the 90's, mirrored walls and cupboard dorrs are making a comeback. 

4. Open plan

Clifton Apartment, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Minimalist bedroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Clifton Apartment

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

If you have an en-suite bathroom, why not open it up to create a lighter and more free space. 

5. Bright and intense

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM homify Eclectic style bedroom moroccan,eclectic,throw cushions,teal,vintage throw
homify

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM

homify
homify
homify

Bring some life to your bedroom with an intense colour to the background. 

6. Traditional eclectic

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Black
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

The Black House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

Bring in some old school style mixed with modernist elements, like a framed bed and classic paintings together with an industrial-style chandelier and trendy textiles. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. All bright

Bedroom two Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Beige Bedroom,Shutters,Guesthouse
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom two

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Make your bedroom light and large by using all-white textiles with white walls. 

8. Studio

CHESTER ROAD, Covet Design Covet Design Eclectic style bedroom
Covet Design

CHESTER ROAD

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

If you have a bachelor's flat or studio apartment, you can bring a free-standing tub in right next to your bed for convenience. 

9. Free-spirited

Mr and Mrs Super Chilled homify Scandinavian style bedroom hanging pendant,vintage throw,bedroom,wooden flooring
homify

Mr and Mrs Super Chilled

homify
homify
homify

You can bring a casual and free=-spirited feeling to your bedroom by incorporating some fun and easy-going patterns, as well as loose-wire lights hanging from the ceiling. 

10. Geometry

House Stuttaford - Baronetcy Estate, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Covet Design

House Stuttaford—Baronetcy Estate

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

Bring in some sharp and monochromatic geometry into your bedroom for with patterned rugs, such as we can see in the image. 

11. Oriental

Umhlanga Rocks New Home | Win A Home Show, Blaque Pearl Lifestyle Blaque Pearl Lifestyle Tropical style bedroom
Blaque Pearl Lifestyle

Umhlanga Rocks New Home | Win A Home Show

Blaque Pearl Lifestyle
Blaque Pearl Lifestyle
Blaque Pearl Lifestyle

Some metallic and Eastern-inspired decorative elements will enhance your humble abode. 

12. Fun patters

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This fun wallpaper pattern will bring an exciting and carefree atmosphere to your bedroom. 

13. Art at the head

Bedroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey contemporary,beachhouse,rustic,bedroom,grey,wood,deck
JSD Interiors

Bedroom 2

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

This beautiful headboard features a painted design that enhances the atmosphere of the entire bedroom. 

These ideas are sure to improve any bedroom you come across, but take a look at these bedroom design that are perfect for South African homes in particular.

The dream South African home
Which of these bedroo ideas did you like the best?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks