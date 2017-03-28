A beautiful Johannesburg mansion

If you've ever travelled to Indonesia, you will know how beautiful the architecture is as well as the gorgeous surrounds. The lush plants and trees make for a stunning setting, further enhancing the architecture.
In South Africa, we also have beautiful surrounds. So why not bring Bali to a local setting?
In fact, in today's project we are going to see exactly how that is done! We are going to explore a 5-bedroom luxury Bali-style house that is set on the banks of the Vaal river in Vanderbijlpark.
Designed by architect professionals STENA ARCHITECTS, this project is just at the rendering stage, but it doesn't mean that it's any less glamorous or appealing.
We will prove to you that you don't need to travel all the way to Bali to have a touch of Indonesian inspiration!
From the front of the house, we can see just how large and impressive the structure is. It is two-storeys high and spreads over the enormous property.
The stylish red-tiled roof is the first indicator that this is a Balinese-style home. It adds a subtle yet effective touch of trend to the home.
The facade features cream and beige tones, with stone cladding interspersed throughout. This mix of textures and colours merges the contemporary with the rustic.
The home features an impressively large driveway and two double-garages, allowing cars and bicycles to be stored neatly out of sight. The wooden front door and wooden garage doors enhance the exterior look and feel.
The entrance is incredibly grand, with a large covered path leading up to the wooden front door. Have you ever seen something so exotic?
If we look at the back garden from this angle, we can see just how expansive and impressive it is. The rolling lawns go on for miles, while the entire home opens up onto spacious terrace areas.
One of the terraces extends all the way into the garden, opening up onto an outdoor living space complete with a table, chairs and sofas. There is even an umbrella for shade.
The lighting throughout the backyard is also central to its beauty and functionality. Do you see how little lanterns run all the way down the pathway, illuminating this space in the evening?
The designers have made the absolute most of space, creating a strong connection between the interior and exterior areas.
Here we can really see how spacious and gorgeous the terrace spaces are, allowing the family to make the absolute most of the outdoors. The upper rooms spill out onto balconies while the lower rooms open up onto the garden.
For South Africans, outdoor living areas are incredibly important. They allow us to make the most of the warm summer weather as well as enjoy the beautiful views.
The home also features a luxurious swimming pool, where family and friends can cool down on a hot day, play games with the kids or workout.
What more could you need from this outdoor space?
If we look at the front of the house from a top angle, we can really see how impressive the entrance is with its chunky pillars, narrow covering and warm, wooden door.
The designers have also placed a large and gorgeous palm tree in front of the entrance, in a pool of water. This is such a simple form of decor but it adds to the Balinese style. Nature can truly be used to enhance your home design!
The natural plants and trees work in harmony with the stone facade, creating a very refreshing look and feel. With a home that's this size, you can afford to opt for more earthy and subtle materials.
If we look at the stone cladding a little closer, we can see just how effective it is.
Stone walls can be used for both exterior and interior design, enhancing the look and feel of a space. It also connects a design to nature. Stone is cost-effective too!
We end off our tour with one last glimpse at the luxurious outdoor spaces of this beautiful home.
When it comes to furnishing balconies and terraces, you want to invest in high quality, durable pieces that will last in all weather conditions. Wicker or wood can be great choices!
Do you also see how much of a role a roof plays in an exterior design?
