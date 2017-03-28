A beautiful Johannesburg mansion

If you've ever travelled to Indonesia, you will know how beautiful the architecture is as well as the gorgeous surrounds. The lush plants and trees make for a stunning setting, further enhancing the architecture.

In South Africa, we also have beautiful surrounds. So why not bring Bali to a local setting?

In fact, in today's project we are going to see exactly how that is done! We are going to explore a 5-bedroom luxury Bali-style house that is set on the banks of the Vaal river in Vanderbijlpark.

Designed by architect professionals STENA ARCHITECTS, this project is just at the rendering stage, but it doesn't mean that it's any less glamorous or appealing.

We will prove to you that you don't need to travel all the way to Bali to have a touch of Indonesian inspiration!